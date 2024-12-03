Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Dimensity 9400 SoC Go on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers

Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Dimensity 9400 SoC Go on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers

Oppo Find X8 Pro is available in India in a single 16GB+512GB configuration model.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 December 2024 09:45 IST
Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Dimensity 9400 SoC Go on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 models come with IP68+IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 series comes with Hasselblad-tuned cameras
  • Both models are available at Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and retail outlets
  • The smartphones ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15
Advertisement

Oppo Find X8 series was launched in India on November 21 and its sale commences in the country today. The Chinese smartphone maker has now confirmed the availability and launch offers of its latest flagship handsets. The smartphone lineup comprises two models — Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, which have become the first smartphones with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset to debut in India. Both models are equipped with up to four 50-megapixel Hasselblad-tuned cameras and run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Oppo Find X8 Series Price, Launch Offers

Oppo Find X8 price in India starts at Rs. 69,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 79,999. It is available in Space Black and Star Grey colour options.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is available in a single 16GB + 512GB storage configuration priced at Rs. 99,999. The handset is sold in Pearl White and Space Black colourways. Both models can be purchased via the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and retail outlets in the country.

Customers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant cashback on SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC First Bank card transactions. This translates into a discount of Rs. 9,999 for the Find X8 Pro, Rs. 6,999 for the Find X8 12+256 GB model and Rs. 7,999 for the Find X8 16+512 GB variant.

Further, they can also avail of a 24-month no-cost EMI offer from finance partners such as Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, and IDFC First Bank. There's also an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 while existing Oppo customers who trade in their device for the Find X8 series will enjoy an additional Rs. 3,000 off as a loyalty bonus.

Oppo Find X8 Series Specifications

Oppo Find X8 features a 6.59-inch (1,256x2,760 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 4,500nits, and a 460ppi pixel density. Meanwhile, the Pro model has a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 450ppi, although the refresh rate and peak brightness remain the same as the standard model.

Both models are powered by MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 9400 chip built on TSMC's 3nm process technology, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. They run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

The Oppo Find X8 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies which is also available on the Pro model.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 Pro sports a 50-megapixel primary camera with a LYT-808 sensor. It has the same ultra-wide angle camera and telephoto sensor as the base model but adds a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with up to 6x optical zoom.

The Find X8 packs a 5,630mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 80W (SuperVOOC) and 50W (AirVOOC) fast charging, while the Find X8 Pro has a larger 5,910mAh battery that supports the same charging speeds. They also offer 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Oppo Find X8 Price in India, Oppo Find X8 Pro Price in INdia, Oppo Find X8 India Launch, Oppo Find X8 Pro India Launch, Oppo Find X8 Specifications, Oppo Find X8 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 Tipped to Come With 20 Percent Performance Gain Over Gen 1

Related Stories

Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Dimensity 9400 SoC Go on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Tipped to Launch Three New Phones in the First Half of 2025
  2. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro India Launch and Sale Dates Tipped
  3. Hugging Face Unveils Open-Source AI Model That Can Analyse Text, Images
  4. Here Are the Best PlayStation Store Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
  5. Honor X9c Smart With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC Unveiled
  6. Huawei Announces Global Launch Event for December 12, Teases Mate X6
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 Details Revealed in New Leak
  8. Noise Air Clips OWS Earphones Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Dimensity 9400 SoC Go on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  2. OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Set for India and Global Debut in January 2025
  3. Ocean Acidification Study: Carbon Emissions Driving Deeper Chemical Changes in Oceans
  4. Here's How Nuclear Clocks Could Redefine Time and Reshape Modern Technology
  5. New Study Links Ancient Mega Settlements with Modern Human Development
  6. California Announces Plan to Protect Joshua Trees from Wildfires and Climate Change Threats
  7. Bomb Cyclones Explained: What Are They and What Makes Them So Dangerous?
  8. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 Tipped to Come With 20 Percent Performance Gain Over Gen 1
  9. Honor X9c Smart With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Unveiled
  10. Chameleon AI Model That Can Add Digital Mask to Protect Images From Facial Recognition Tools Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »