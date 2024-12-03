Oppo Find X8 series was launched in India on November 21 and its sale commences in the country today. The Chinese smartphone maker has now confirmed the availability and launch offers of its latest flagship handsets. The smartphone lineup comprises two models — Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, which have become the first smartphones with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset to debut in India. Both models are equipped with up to four 50-megapixel Hasselblad-tuned cameras and run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Oppo Find X8 Series Price, Launch Offers

Oppo Find X8 price in India starts at Rs. 69,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 79,999. It is available in Space Black and Star Grey colour options.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is available in a single 16GB + 512GB storage configuration priced at Rs. 99,999. The handset is sold in Pearl White and Space Black colourways. Both models can be purchased via the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and retail outlets in the country.

Customers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant cashback on SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC First Bank card transactions. This translates into a discount of Rs. 9,999 for the Find X8 Pro, Rs. 6,999 for the Find X8 12+256 GB model and Rs. 7,999 for the Find X8 16+512 GB variant.

Further, they can also avail of a 24-month no-cost EMI offer from finance partners such as Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, and IDFC First Bank. There's also an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 while existing Oppo customers who trade in their device for the Find X8 series will enjoy an additional Rs. 3,000 off as a loyalty bonus.

Oppo Find X8 Series Specifications

Oppo Find X8 features a 6.59-inch (1,256x2,760 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 4,500nits, and a 460ppi pixel density. Meanwhile, the Pro model has a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 450ppi, although the refresh rate and peak brightness remain the same as the standard model.

Both models are powered by MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 9400 chip built on TSMC's 3nm process technology, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. They run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

The Oppo Find X8 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies which is also available on the Pro model.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 Pro sports a 50-megapixel primary camera with a LYT-808 sensor. It has the same ultra-wide angle camera and telephoto sensor as the base model but adds a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with up to 6x optical zoom.

The Find X8 packs a 5,630mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 80W (SuperVOOC) and 50W (AirVOOC) fast charging, while the Find X8 Pro has a larger 5,910mAh battery that supports the same charging speeds. They also offer 10W reverse wireless charging support.

