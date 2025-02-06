Technology News
Oppo Find N5, Watch X2 Pre-Reservations Begin; Leak Shows How Thin the Foldable Is in Unfolded State

Oppo Find N5 is said to be 4.2mm thick when unfolded.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 16:42 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo's Find N5 will have a Hasselblad tuned camera system

Highlights
  • Oppo has been teasing the Find N5 since last month
  • It is likely to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO display
  • Oppo Find N3 measures 5.8mm in thickness when unfolded
Oppo's Find N5 is all set to hit the Chinese market in two weeks alongside the Watch X2. The brand has not disclosed the exact launch date yet, but it has started pre-orders for the foldable and wearable via its official online store in China. Additionally, a new leak has emerged online revealing how thin the upcoming device will be. The Oppo Find N5 is expected to launch in global markets as OnePlus Open 2. It is likely to carry a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 6,000mAh battery.

Oppo Find N5 Pre-Orders Are Live Now

Ahead of the launch, Oppo has started accepting pre-reservations for the Oppo Find N5 and Watch X2 through its official website in China. Customers pre-booking the foldable smartphone will get benefits like a limited-edition gift box of accessories, interest-free instalment offers for up to 24 months and a screen damage warranty for one year. Early buyers of the handset and smartwatch can avail of bonus points and trade-in subsidies for exchanging an old device.

The listing reveals that the Oppo Find N5 will offer Hasselblad tuned camera system and Oppo AI features.

Additionally, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the Oppo Find N5 is 4.2mm thick when unfolded. For comparison, the Oppo Find N3 measures 5.8mm in thickness when unfolded. The post includes an image showing us how thin the new device is in an unfolded state against the Oppo Find N3. The image suggests that the Oppo Find N5 is considerably thinner than the Oppo Find N3 when unfolded.

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to measure around 9.2mm in thickness when folded. Oppo recently claimed that the upcoming handset is slimmer than the iPad Pro M4 which measures 5.1mm in thickness.

Oppo has been teasing the Find N5 since last month and it recently revealed that it will launch in two weeks. It is believed to debut before February 20 and is widely expected to launch globally as the OnePlus Open 2. It is likely to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO display with a resolution of 2K. It could run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and boast a 6,000mAh battery with at least 80W wired fast charging support.

