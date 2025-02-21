Oppo Find N5 was launched globally on Thursday as the latest book-style foldable smartphone from the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM). It arrives as the successor to 2023's Find N3 and is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, courtesy of which it gets on-device and cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Its Flexion Hinge design is said to have 36 percent more rigidity than its predecessor due to the company adopting Grade 5 titanium alloy for the wing's plate build.

Oppo claims the Find N5 to be the “world's thinnest foldable” phone, measuring 8.93mm when folded and weighing 229g.

Oppo Find N5 Price

Oppo Find N5's price is set at SGD 2,499 for the sole 16GB + 512GB storage variant. The handset is offered in Misty White and Cosmic Black colourways. It will be available for purchase in Singapore starting February 28.

Oppo Find N5 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Find N5 runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It sports a large 8.12-inch 2K (2,480 x 2,248 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 412ppi pixel density and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The inner screen has a touch response rate of up to 240Hz and supports up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness. The company claims it has also earned TÜV Rheinland's Minimized Crease Certification. The display has Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection. On the other hand, the foldable smartphone has a cover screen with a 6.62-inch 2K (2,616 x 1,140 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 431ppi pixel density.

Oppo's latest book-style Find N5 smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. With a second-generation 3nm architecture and a Hexagon NPU, the chip is claimed to deliver a 45 percent improvement in AI performance. It is coupled with an Adreno 830 GPU.

The handset supports a range of AI features such as AI Search, which allows the user to swipe down on the home screen and search a query. Meanwhile, the AI Call Summary feature transcribes, generates summaries, and creates action points based on a transcript of the calls. The Find N5 is also claimed to have dual-screen translation and interpreting features. It also gets Oppo AI Toolbox comprising AI Summary, AI Speak, and AI Writer --- all language tools aimed at improving the reading and writing experience, leveraging AI. Running on ColorOS 15, the phone also gets a suite of photo-editing features including AI Clarity Enhance, AI Erase, AI Unblur, and more.

For optics, the Oppo Find N5 features a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), a 50-megapixel f/2.7 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with a 116-degree field of view (FoV) and OIS. For selfies and video chats, the foldable smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the inner as well as outer display.

Connectivity options on the new Oppo Find N5 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. It also gets stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 5,600mAh dual-cell battery which supports 80W SUPERVOOC (wired) and 50W AIRVOOC (wireless) charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.