Oppo Find N5 Moniker, Features Officially Teased; Key Specifications Tipped

Oppo Find N5 may launch as a successor to the Oppo Find N3, which was introduced in October 2023. Although the company has yet to announce details about the purported book-style foldable, a senior company official has teased its moniker and expected features. A tipster has suggested some specifications for the handset, as well. The probable launch timeline of the phone had been tipped earlier. The Find N5 could arrive in the market in the first half of 2025 and be unveiled in select regions as the OnePlus Open 2.

Oppo Find N5 Moniker, Features Teased

The Oppo Find N5 will likely be the moniker of the Oppo Find N3 successor, according to a Weibo post by Oppo Find series Product Head Zhou Yibao. The company official conducted a poll where he asked users if the name Oppo Find N5 or Oppo Find N4 was better for the next-generation foldable smartphone. The result of the poll suggests that Oppo may skip the "N4" name.

Another Weibo post by Yibao suggested that the Oppo Find N5 will likely be thinner, lighter, and get a bigger battery. It could come with upgraded cameras while sporting a smaller camera bump. The handset may have an IPX8-rated build for splash resistance and support wireless charging. It is teased to carry the "latest flagship chip" and support improved network, AI features and OS.

Oppo Find N5 Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims. It will likely support wireless charging and have an IPX8 rating for water resistance as well as an anti-fall build.

For optics, the Oppo Find N5 may get a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, the tipster added. The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It is tipped to be lighter, and thinner and could offer a longer battery life than the existing model. It was previously tipped to measure around 9.xmm in thickness.

The Oppo Find N5 will likely be the "only Android flagship folding phone" in the first half of 2025, the tipster added. Notably, the Oppo Find N3 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 4,805mAh battery.