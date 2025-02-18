Technology News
Oppo Find N5 Teased to Offer Mac Integration for Remote Operations and File Transfers

The bottom half of the Oppo Find N5's screen becomes a keyboard when folded 90 degrees.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 February 2025 13:58 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N5 is the purported sucessor to 2023's Find N3

Highlights
  • Oppo says users can remotely control a Mac with the upcoming Find N5
  • The bottom screen becomes a keyboard when folded 90 degrees
  • The phone is set to launch on February 20 globally and in China
Oppo Find N5 is confirmed to launch in China and global markets on February 20 as the “world's slimmest foldable” phone. Ahead of its official debut, the company has teased the handset's compatibility with other ecosystems, including Apple's MacOS. Powered by Oppo's ColorOS 15, the Find N5 will feature advanced Mac integration, enabling users to control a Mac remotely with the phone, transfer files between devices, and use one of its screens as a keyboard.

Oppo Find N5's Mac Integration

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at Oppo shared a teaser video showcasing the productivity capabilities of the upcoming Find N5. As per the official, the phone will support Mac's screen mirroring, enabling users to control other devices from the handset itself. When folded 90 degrees, the bottom half of the screen becomes a keyboard.

Further, it is also teased to have easy sharing capabilities. Users will be able to drag and drop files between the Find N5 and Mac. This is said to be made possible by the new O+ Connect app, which the company introduced with its Android 15-based ColorOS 15 in November. It makes transferring files, such as photos, videos, and documents between Oppo devices, iPhone models, and Mac a quick and seamless process.

With the aforementioned features, Oppo says users will be able to manage their office work and handle select tasks remotely, without having to go back to their desk or carry their laptop everywhere.

Oppo Find N5 Specifications (Confirmed)

Oppo has confirmed that its upcoming Find N5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, making it the first foldable phone to get it. It will be equipped with a 5,600mAh dual cell battery, and the company claims it can offer up to 24 hours of video streaming on a single charge.

Oppo's teaser for the Find N5's launch in China confirms that the foldable phone will be available in Jade White, Satin Black, and Twilight Purple colourways.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
