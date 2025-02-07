Technology News
Oppo Find N5 Teaser Shows Minimal Display Crease Ahead of Anticipated Launch

The Oppo Find N5 will launch in China in the third week of February.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 11:24 IST
Photo Credit: X/@PeteLau

Oppo Find N5 (left) appears with minimal crease when unfolded

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N5 is tipped to have a 4.2mm thin profile
  • The handset is confirmed to support 50W wireless charging
  • The Oppo Find N5 may carry a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging
Oppo executives have teased the upcoming Find N5 ahead of its launch later this month. Earlier teasers highlighted the device's ultra-thin profile, positioning it as the thinnest book-style foldable on the market. Now, a senior company official has showcased the handset's minimal screen creasing. Meanwhile, the company has opened pre-reservations for the Oppo Find N5 and the Watch X2. The anticipated foldable is claimed to offer an IPX9 rating for water resistance and will arrive in a white colourway.

Oppo Find N5 Teased With Minimal Crease

Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau shared images of the upcoming Oppo Find N5 in an unfolded via an X post. It is seen being compared against an unnamed handset, which is also a book-style foldable, and could be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. In comparison, the Find N5 appears with minimal display creasing.

The images also reveal the position of the selfie camera on the Oppo Find N5. A hole-punch slot to hold the front camera sensor is seen on the upper right corner of the inner display. The speaker grilles, a mic slot and a USB Type-C port are visible on the bottom edge as well. 

Oppo Find N5 Launch, Features

Oppo has confirmed that the Find N5 will launch in China in the third week of February. Pre-reservations for the handset are already open in the country. It will arrive in a white colourway and is said to meet the IPX9 rating for water resistance. The phone is confirmed to support 50W wireless charging.

The upcoming Oppo Find N5 is tipped to have a 4.2mm thin profile when unfolded. When folded, it is likely to measure around 9.2mm in thickness. The handset is expected to sport a 6.85-inch LTPO display with a 2K resolution as well as a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera unit. The phone may come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It is also likely to offer satellite connectivity support.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
