Oppo Find N5 is said to be in the works as a successor to the Oppo Find N3, which debuted in October 2023. Oppo is yet to confirm an exact launch date for the foldable phone, but an Oppo official seemingly asserted that the Find N5 would launch early next year. The Find N5 is believed to be known as the OnePlus Open 2 in markets outside China. The OnePlus Open came as a rebranded version of the Find N3. The new Find N5 is expected to be one of the first foldables to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The Executive Director of Oppo, Zhou Yibao, in a response to a Weibo user's question, revealed (via) that the Oppo Find N5 will be launched in China before the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The launch of Find X8 Ultra is expected to take place after the Chinese New Year. This suggests that the foldable phone will be unveiled before January 29. It is likely to be sold as the OnePlus Open 2 outside of China.

Additionally, Indian tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X claimed that the OnePlus Open 2 will be launched sooner than reported. It was earlier said to go official after the Chinese New Year.

OnePlus Open 2 and Its Sibling May Run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip

Concrete information about the hardware specifications of the Oppo Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 is not out yet. However, recent rumours suggest that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. If true, this would be a leg up over Samsung's Galaxy foldable smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is more powerful and efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC used in Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

If OnePlus or Oppo launch the new foldable in January, it could deliver a severe blow to Galaxy Z Fold 6 sales. It would give an early competition for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that is expected to be unveiled in the second half of next year, presumably in July.

The Oppo Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 are expected to carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It is expected to support wireless magnetic charging. They are likely to have a thinner and lighter build compared to the Oppo Find N3 and OnePlus Open. The phones could offer 2K resolution displays, an IPX8-rated waterproof build, and an alert slider.

