Technology News

Oppo K11x With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K11x pricing starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500).

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2023 11:37 IST
Oppo K11x With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo China

Oppo K11x is available in two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo K11x runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1
  • The handset supports 67W fast charging
  • Oppo K11x packs up to 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage

Oppo K11x has been launched in China as a successor to the Oppo K10x that debuted last year. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It features a 6.72-inch display panel and is available in two colour options. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

Oppo K11x price, availability

Oppo K11x pricing starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000), respectively.

The handset comes in two colour shades namely Jade Black and Pearlescent (translated from Chinese). The Oppo K11x is available for pre-order via the official China Oppo e-store.

Oppo K11x specifications, features

The successor to the Oppo K10x sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of up to 680nits, a 1670.8 million colors gamut, and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. It is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The latest offering from Oppo runs on Android 13- based ColorOS 3.

For optics, the Oppo K11x features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-band GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Oppo K11x also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Additionally, the Oppo K11x measures 165.5×76×8.3mm and weighs 195g. 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo K11x

Oppo K11x

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K11x, Oppo K11x specifications, Oppo K11x price, Oppo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple Signs Multi-Billion-Dollar Deal With Broadcom to Use US-Made Chips
Microsoft Build 2023: Windows 11 to Add Native RAR Support Using Open-Source Library
Oppo K11x With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K11x With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Details
  2. Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Laws: Here Are Key Areas It Will Impact
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  4. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  5. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Tecno Camon 20 Series to Launch in India on This Date: Check Here
  8. Huawei Watch 4 Series Will Warn Users About Risk of High Blood Sugar
  9. Netflix Expands Crackdown on Password Sharing to Over 100 Countries
  10. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Scammers Using AI Deepfakes to Spoof KYC Verification on Exchanges, Binance Security Chief Says
  2. HBO’s The Idol Cast Defends the Series’ Overtly Graphic Scenes at Cannes Film Festival
  3. Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Law That Could Impact How Google, Meta, Amazon Do Business in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's Battery Life Could Depend on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  5. iQoo 11S Launch Timeline Leaks, Tipped to Feature 200W Charging, Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Sony Pictures' Status as Independent Content Provider Is Paying Off in Streaming Wars, CEO Tony Vinciquerra Says
  7. International Watchdog Unveils Global Rules to Regulate Crypto Sector; Draws Lessons From FTX Collapse
  8. Apple Watch Owners Complain of Screen Tint Issue After watchOS 9.5 Update
  9. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Microsoft, Nandan Nilekani-Backed Indian Group Working on Accessibility-Focused AI Assistant Jugalbandi Bot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.