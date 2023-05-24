Oppo K11x has been launched in China as a successor to the Oppo K10x that debuted last year. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It features a 6.72-inch display panel and is available in two colour options. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

Oppo K11x price, availability

Oppo K11x pricing starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000), respectively.

The handset comes in two colour shades namely Jade Black and Pearlescent (translated from Chinese). The Oppo K11x is available for pre-order via the official China Oppo e-store.

Oppo K11x specifications, features

The successor to the Oppo K10x sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of up to 680nits, a 1670.8 million colors gamut, and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. It is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The latest offering from Oppo runs on Android 13- based ColorOS 3.

For optics, the Oppo K11x features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-band GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Oppo K11x also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Additionally, the Oppo K11x measures 165.5×76×8.3mm and weighs 195g.

