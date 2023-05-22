Oppo Reno 10 series — comprising the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G — is set to make its debut in China later this week. Ahead of the launch of the three phones, a tipster has leaked renders of the upcoming Reno 10 series of smartphones, giving enthusiasts and customers an idea of what to expect from the handsets. Alongside the renders, live images of the handsets were also leaked, showing the contents of the retail units — these phones will ship with chargers in the box. Meanwhile, the company has also confirmed the camera specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 ahead of its debut.

Tipster Evan Blass (Twitter: @evleaks) has leaked live images of the Oppo Reno 10 series in a gold coloured option, along with the retail packaging that includes a charging brick, a USB cable, and a transparent phone cover. Unlike the live images, the leaked design renders show the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, in black, blue and gold colour options, while the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is shown in black, gold, and purple colour options.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

In addition to these leaked images, Blass has also shared what appears to be leaked marketing materials that hint at the specifications of the handset. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro series could be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 SoC and what appears to the company's MariSilicon NPU. Meanwhile, the high-end Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is said to feature a periscope camera.

Meanwhile, the company has also teased the camera specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 series ahead of its debut in China. Oppo says that the Oppo Reno 10 will be equipped with a telephoto camera, while the image shows the phone will also feature a 64-megapixel camera. The company previously teased the camera specifications of the top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, which will feature a 64-megapixel main sensor equipped with a periscope lens and f/2.5 aperture. The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the handset.

Oppo has also confirmed that the Reno 10 series of smartphones will sport 120Hz OLED displays. The vanilla model will be powered by a Snapdragon 778 SoC and support 80W fast charging, while the Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ may feature Dimensity 8200 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors, respectively. Both Reno 10 Pro models are tipped to support 100W fast charging.

