Oppo Reno 10 Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Reno 10 Series Live Images Leaked: Details

Leaked live images of the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G show the phones outside their retail packaging, days before they are launched in China.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2023 19:35 IST
Oppo Reno 10 Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Reno 10 Series Live Images Leaked: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Leaked renders of the Oppo Reno 10 series of smartphones

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 series of smartphones will be launched in China on May 24
  • The lineup will be comprised of three smartphones
  • The Oppo Reno 10 is confirmed to be equipped with a telephoto camera

Oppo Reno 10 series — comprising the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G — is set to make its debut in China later this week. Ahead of the launch of the three phones, a tipster has leaked renders of the upcoming Reno 10 series of smartphones, giving enthusiasts and customers an idea of what to expect from the handsets. Alongside the renders, live images of the handsets were also leaked, showing the contents of the retail units — these phones will ship with chargers in the box. Meanwhile, the company has also confirmed the camera specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 ahead of its debut.

Tipster Evan Blass (Twitter: @evleaks) has leaked live images of the Oppo Reno 10 series in a gold coloured option, along with the retail packaging that includes a charging brick, a USB cable, and a transparent phone cover. Unlike the live images, the leaked design renders show the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, in black, blue and gold colour options, while the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is shown in black, gold, and purple colour options.

oppo reno 10 pro plus 5g evleaks reno 10 pro plus 5g

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

 

In addition to these leaked images, Blass has also shared what appears to be leaked marketing materials that hint at the specifications of the handset. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro series could be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 SoC and what appears to the company's MariSilicon NPU. Meanwhile, the high-end Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is said to feature a periscope camera.

Meanwhile, the company has also teased the camera specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 series ahead of its debut in China. Oppo says that the Oppo Reno 10 will be equipped with a telephoto camera, while the image shows the phone will also feature a 64-megapixel camera. The company previously teased the camera specifications of the top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, which will feature a 64-megapixel main sensor equipped with a periscope lens and f/2.5 aperture. The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the handset.

Oppo has also confirmed that the Reno 10 series of smartphones will sport 120Hz OLED displays. The vanilla model will be powered by a Snapdragon 778 SoC and support 80W fast charging, while the Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ may feature Dimensity 8200 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors, respectively. Both Reno 10 Pro models are tipped to support 100W fast charging.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 10

Oppo Reno 10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Series, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Huawei's Watch 4 Series Comes With High Blood Sugar Monitoring: All Details
Twitter to Release Video-Centric Picture-in-Picture Mode Feature, Says Elon Musk

Oppo Reno 10 Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Reno 10 Series Live Images Leaked: Details
