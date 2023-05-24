Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Build 2023: Windows 11 to Add Native RAR Support Using Open Source Library

Microsoft Build 2023: Windows 11 to Add Native RAR Support Using Open-Source Library

Windows 11 users won't have to download third-party software to open TAR, 7-ZIP, RAR, GZ, and other archive formats.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2023 13:16 IST
Microsoft Build 2023: Windows 11 to Add Native RAR Support Using Open-Source Library

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Windows

Microsoft Windows currently offers support for ZIP archives out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Windows 11 is finally adding support for multiple file archive formats
  • Users currently rely on third-party apps like WinRAR and 7-Zip
  • Windows 11 native RAR support is claimed to offer better performance

Windows 11 is set to gain support for additional file compression and archiving formats. At the ongoing Microsoft Build developer conference, the company announced a few new features coming to Windows 11 including native RAR support. The addition of support for multiple file compression formats will allow users to open, extract, and edit archives in various formats without having to install additional third-party tools. The company is yet to reveal when support for the new formats is coming to Windows 11.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced that it will update Windows 11 with support for TAR (Tape Archive), 7-zip, RAR (Roshal Archive), GZ (Gzip), and other archive formats. The company's widely used desktop operating system currently supports ZIP files, and users have to download proprietary software like WinRAR or free and open-source software like 7-Zip to open these archives.

Microsoft says that it has added support for additional archive formats using the open-source libarchive compression library that is also used on Linux-based operating systems. The company also claims users can experience "improved performance of archive functionality" while compressing files on Windows 11.

The addition of native support for RAR and other archive formats means that users will no longer need to download third-party apps to access these files. The functionality will also be updated by Microsoft as part of regular Windows updates, and users won't have to worry about unpatched vulnerabilities from external software — such as the bug in a third-party tool in WinRAR that went unpatched for 19 years.

Other improvements coming to Windows 11 include support for accessing app instances in the taskbar with a click, hiding the date and time, and shutting down apps from the taskbar without the Windows Task Manager. Meanwhile, Microsoft is also adding support for tab tear-out, a feature that allows users to move shells into different windows easily, according to the company.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 11, File Archiving, Microsoft
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo K11x With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Google to Test Ads in Generative AI Search Results as Competition Ramps Up in Search Ads Market

Related Stories

Microsoft Build 2023: Windows 11 to Add Native RAR Support Using Open-Source Library
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  2. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  4. Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Laws: Here Are Key Areas It Will Impact
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Camera Specifications Confirmed; Reno 10 Series Design Leaked
  6. Motorola Edge 40 With Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  7. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Launch in India Teased by CEO Nipun Marya: Details
  9. iQoo Neo 8, Neo 8 Pro With 1.5K Display, 120W Charging Launched: Details
  10. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages on iOS and Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Scammers Using AI Deepfakes to Spoof KYC Verification on Exchanges, Binance Security Chief Says
  2. HBO’s The Idol Cast Defends the Series’ Overtly Graphic Scenes at Cannes Film Festival
  3. Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Law That Could Impact How Google, Meta, Amazon Do Business in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's Battery Life Could Depend on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  5. iQoo 11S Launch Timeline Leaks, Tipped to Feature 200W Charging, Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Sony Pictures' Status as Independent Content Provider Is Paying Off in Streaming Wars, CEO Tony Vinciquerra Says
  7. International Watchdog Unveils Global Rules to Regulate Crypto Sector; Draws Lessons From FTX Collapse
  8. Apple Watch Owners Complain of Screen Tint Issue After watchOS 9.5 Update
  9. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Microsoft, Nandan Nilekani-Backed Indian Group Working on Accessibility-Focused AI Assistant Jugalbandi Bot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.