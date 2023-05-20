Technology News
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Images Leaked Ahead of May 24 Launch, Oppo K11x Design Tipped: All Details

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will feature a 64-megapixel main sensor supported with the Periscope Telephoto lens.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 May 2023 18:34 IST
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Images Leaked Ahead of May 24 Launch, Oppo K11x Design Tipped: All Details

Photo Credit: Oppo China

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is said to pack up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will debut along Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro
  • The smartphone is tipped to launch in three colourways
  • The smartphone will sport punch-hole cutout at the top of display

Oppo Reno 10 series is all set to make its debut in China on May 24. The company has confirmed the launch of the lineup, which includes Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, via its official China website. The company has also revealed some of the design and specifications of the high-end variant Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ on its landing page. Meanwhile, a tipster has also shared some design renders of the upcoming smartphone. The leak has also hinted at the launch of a new Oppo K-series phone, namely Oppo K11x. The design renders of the purported phone have emerged online as well.

Tipster Evan Blass has shared leaked images of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ images on his Twitter account. The phone can be seen in three colour variants — Gold, Black, and Purple. This has also been confirmed via the smartphone's listing on Oppo China website. The leaked images also showcase a triple rear camera setup sitting inside an elliptical camera island along with an LED Flash. The phone will also have an Oppo branding on its back panel. On the front, it will have a punch-hole cutout housing a selfie camera at the top centre of the display. The handset could also get an LED flash on the front.

In addition to this, the tipster also shared the design render of a new Oppo K-series smartphone, namely the Oppo K11x. The handset, which could be launched as a successor to Oppo K10x, is shown to sport a triple camera setup housed in two circular camera modules on the back panel. The purported smartphone could be launched in Green and Sky Blue colourways. The phone seems to have a power button on the right edge. However, there are no official words on Oppo K11x as of now.

Meanwhile, Oppo itself has confirmed the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. It will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Periscope Telephoto lens and f/2.5 aperture.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is also said to pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It will run on ColorOS 13.1 and will have MariSilicon X NPU. 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo, Oppo K11x
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A14 4G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Price Leaked: Report

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Images Leaked Ahead of May 24 Launch, Oppo K11x Design Tipped: All Details
Comment
