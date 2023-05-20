Oppo Reno 10 series is all set to make its debut in China on May 24. The company has confirmed the launch of the lineup, which includes Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, via its official China website. The company has also revealed some of the design and specifications of the high-end variant Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ on its landing page. Meanwhile, a tipster has also shared some design renders of the upcoming smartphone. The leak has also hinted at the launch of a new Oppo K-series phone, namely Oppo K11x. The design renders of the purported phone have emerged online as well.

Tipster Evan Blass has shared leaked images of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ images on his Twitter account. The phone can be seen in three colour variants — Gold, Black, and Purple. This has also been confirmed via the smartphone's listing on Oppo China website. The leaked images also showcase a triple rear camera setup sitting inside an elliptical camera island along with an LED Flash. The phone will also have an Oppo branding on its back panel. On the front, it will have a punch-hole cutout housing a selfie camera at the top centre of the display. The handset could also get an LED flash on the front.

In addition to this, the tipster also shared the design render of a new Oppo K-series smartphone, namely the Oppo K11x. The handset, which could be launched as a successor to Oppo K10x, is shown to sport a triple camera setup housed in two circular camera modules on the back panel. The purported smartphone could be launched in Green and Sky Blue colourways. The phone seems to have a power button on the right edge. However, there are no official words on Oppo K11x as of now.

Meanwhile, Oppo itself has confirmed the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. It will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Periscope Telephoto lens and f/2.5 aperture.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is also said to pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It will run on ColorOS 13.1 and will have MariSilicon X NPU.

