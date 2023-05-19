OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3 are expected to launch soon. Both smartphones are foldable Android handsets that are speculated to be unveiled later this year. OnePlus also teased its foldable at the Cloud 11 event earlier this year, and stated that the phone would launch in Q3 2023. Now, new leaks around the two smartphones suggest that they will share similar specifications. Both phones have previously been tipped to share the same camera used in the Oppo Find X6, which is a 50-megapixel triple rear setup. This year has already seen the release of multiple book-style foldable phones so far, including the Google Pixel Fold and the Tecno Phantom V Fold.

A 91Mobiles report citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggested that both the upcoming OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3, the latter of which is expected to succeed the Oppo Find N2, will share several key identical specifications, including design.

The report said that the OnePlus Fold and the Oppo Find N3 will sport an 8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1440 pixels) OLED primary display panel each with a refresh rate of 120Hz. They are expected to feature 6.5-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080) outer display panels, also with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both handsets are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and fastest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the OnePlus Fold will get a the triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens, according to the report. Both the OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3 handsets will reportedly sport two 32-megapixel selfie camera sensors each.

Lastly, the OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3 models are expected to be backed by 4,800mAh battery units with 80W wired fast charging support.

