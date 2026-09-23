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Apple Screenless Fitness Tracker Could Rival Whoop, Launch May Come in 2028: Report

The move could help Apple compete in a segment that has grown around dedicated health and fitness products.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 13:07 IST
Apple Screenless Fitness Tracker Could Rival Whoop, Launch May Come in 2028: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has reportedly started developing early prototypes

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Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly developing a screenless fitness tracker
  • The tracker could use a fabric band with built-in sensors
  • The device could focus on health and fitness tracking
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Apple is reportedly developing a new screenless fitness tracker aimed at the growing market for dedicated health and fitness wearables. The device could use a thin fabric band with a sensor-equipped computing module instead of a display. Apple has already started building prototypes, but the project remains at an early stage and may not reach consumers. The company has not decided whether to launch the product, which is unlikely to arrive before 2028 if development continues.

Apple Is Developing a Screenless Fitness Tracker

Apple has been exploring a screenless fitness tracker for several months and has now moved into prototype development, according to a Bloomberg report. The project is said to be an internal technology investigation, and Apple has yet to decide whether it will release the device commercially.

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The prototypes reportedly feature a thin fabric band paired with a computing module that houses sensors. A screenless design could let Apple focus the product more closely on health and fitness tracking, while keeping it separate from the Apple Watch and its wider range of smartwatch functions.

The project has reportedly received support from Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook and services chief Eddy Cue, who took over the company's health efforts late last year.

The move could help Apple compete in a segment that has grown around dedicated health and fitness products. Whoop and Oura have each attracted millions of users, while Whoop is valued at around $10 billion (roughly Rs. 95,700 crore) and may eventually pursue an initial public offering. Oura filed for an IPO this month. Google's Fitbit Air and Garmin's display-free fitness bands also compete in the screenless wearable category.

Apple has already added several health-focused capabilities to its existing products. Recent Apple Watch models offer more advanced heart-rate tracking and readiness metrics, while the Health app can estimate biological age using health data. The redesigned app also presents health information through a simpler interface.

The company could continue adopting features associated with dedicated fitness trackers as it develops its health and fitness approach. The Apple Watch currently combines these capabilities with apps, notifications and other smartwatch functions, whereas the reported new device is expected to take a narrower approach.

Apple's watch and health divisions have undergone a leadership reshuffle, with Jeff Williams retiring at the end of last year and Stan Ng and Jay Blahnik also leaving the company after holding key roles in Watch marketing and fitness strategy.

If Apple proceeds with the screenless tracker, the device is unlikely to launch before 2028. Its specifications and final design could still change while the project remains in development.

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Further reading: Apple, Apple fitness tracker, Apple wearable, screenless fitness tracker, Whoop, Oura, Apple Watch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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