Oppo, Nokia Resolve All Pending Patent Disputes via Cross Licencing Deal

Nokia said that Oppo will make royalty payments, along with catch-up payments to cover the periods of non-payment as part of the cross-licencing deal.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 January 2024 19:12 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Highlights
  • Oppo and Nokia have resolved an ongoing patent dispute
  • The Chinese smartphone maker will pay Nokia for the latter's patents
  • Nokia recently signed an patent licencing agreement with Honor
Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia said on Wednesday it had signed a 5G patent cross-licencing deal with Chinese device maker Oppo that resolves patent litigation between the companies.

Nokia has been involved in legal disputes with several Chinese tech firms, including Oppo and Vivo, over patent payments. The Finnish group recently signed an agreement with Chinese smartphone maker Honor.

"Under the agreement Oppo will make royalty payments, along with catch-up payments to cover the periods of non-payment," Nokia said in a statement. "The agreement resolves all pending patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions."

OP Corporate Bank analyst Kimmo Stenvall said investors had expected the parties to reach an agreement "sooner or later".

Nokia' shares were roughly flat at 1049 GMT (4:19pm IST).

Inderes analyst Atte Riikola said it was good uncertainty was now lifted about the timing of the deal, after the process had taken longer than expected.

Nokia in December warned it would not meet its financial outlook for 2023, saying talks over unspecified licence renewals would continue into this year.

Riikola said he expected Nokia to soon reach an agreement also with Vivo.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nokia, Oppo, Patents
