  Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Android 14 Based ColorOS 14 Stable Update Rolling Out in India

Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Android 14-Based ColorOS 14 Stable Update Rolling Out in India

Oppo also confirmed the December rollout timeline for the Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 December 2023 17:39 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Android 14-Based ColorOS 14 Stable Update Rolling Out in India

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ was launched in India in July this year

Highlights
  • Oppo's ColorOS 14 skin comes with a Trinity Engine
  • It also carries multiple AI-enhanced features
  • The ColorOS 14 started rolling out globally in November
Oppo introduced the Android 14-based ColorOS 14 skin earlier this year. It brings a new Trinity Engine to boost the phone's performance and an improved Aquamorphic Design. The stable version of the ColorOS 14 update had already started rolling out globally in November to some devices. The company has now announced the December rollout timeline of this version. According to the announcement, the stable ColorOS 14 update is now rolling out to Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ users in India. 

In a community post, Oppo announced the December rollout timeline for ColorOS 14. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ and Oppo 8 Reno users in India have started receiving the stable version of the Android 14-based UI skin, the company has confirmed. Notably, the Reno 10 Pro+ shipped with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, while the Reno 8 Pro ran Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. Currently, among the handsets that run the ColorOS 14 update are Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find X5 Pro, and Oppo Find X5. The company also listed other devices that are expected to receive a stable update soon. coloros14 update oppo coloros14

The ColorOS14 update introduces a new Aqua Dynamics design with the phone and adds aquamorphic-themed ringtones. It also comes with AI-powered Smart Touch that allows users to select text, images, and videos from the system and third-party apps and collect them on the File Dock. The File Dock can be used to share content across apps quickly through split-screen, floating windows, or the Dock itself. The update's Trinity Engine claims to boost the performance of the chipset and RAM of a given handset. The company adds that it also increases the energy efficiency of the smartphone.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ was launched in India in July this year and is priced at Rs. 54,999 for its sole 12GB + 256GB variant. It comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,700mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The handset features a 6.74-inch (1,240 x 2,722 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and HDR 10+ support. For optics, it is equipped with a 64-megapixel periscope sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens at the back. The front camera of the phone has a 32-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired Super Flash charging support. It comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display and sports a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Vibrant, curved-edge display
  • Impressive gaming performance
  • Good battery life, 100W fast charging
  • Quality telephoto and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging or IP rating
  • Spammy notifications from first-party apps
Read detailed Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and elegant design, IP52 rating
  • Crisp, 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Clear stereo speakers
  • 80W fast charging
  • Good for gaming
  • Good software performance
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lots of preinstalled bloatware, third-party apps
Read detailed Oppo Reno 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Further reading: Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus, ColorOS 14, Android 14, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Android 14-Based ColorOS 14 Stable Update Rolling Out in India
