Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ May Feature Periscope Zoom Camera: Report

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is expected to launch the Oppo Reno 9 Series and Reno Find N2 model smartphone in the China market. According to the latest report, the Chinese smartphone maker may also be working on an Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ model, which could be headlined by a periscope zoom camera that was previously seen on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom which was unveiled by the company in April 2019. The periscope camera offered 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom on the Oppo Reno 10x, taking the smartphone world by a storm.

The periscope camera module has not made an appearance on any of Oppo's smartphones since featuring on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Oppo Reno 2 in 2019. Popular tipster, Digital Chat Station, took to the Chinese social media blog, Weibo, to ask users if "(they) want a periscope for the Reno series super cup?”, while adding that the current Reno 9 Series will not see the comeback of the periscope camera.

Another tipster, Mess With Assen, also suggested on Weibo that the periscope camera may return to Oppo's smartphone lineup through the Oppo Reno 10 series while adding that the smartphone is expected to be launched by the company sometime in mid-2023.

Both tipsters suggest that the periscope camera will feature on the "super cup" variant of the Oppo Reno 10 series, which is expected to be the higher-end Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ model in the lineup, according to translation. The tipster also suggests the purported Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ smartphone may support 2x optical zoom.

Oppo, however, has not provided any official information on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ or on the return of the periscope camera hardware on any of its future smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.