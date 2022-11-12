Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ May Feature Periscope Zoom Camera: Report

The periscope camera could be making a comeback to Oppo's Reno lineup after over 3 years.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 12 November 2022 17:43 IST
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ May Feature Periscope Zoom Camera: Report

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has not provided any official information on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+'s arrival

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ may offer 2x optical zoom
  • The smartphone is tipped to launch sometime in mid-2023
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ may be the 'super cup' higher-end variant

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is expected to launch the Oppo Reno 9 Series and Reno Find N2 model smartphone in the China market. According to the latest report, the Chinese smartphone maker may also be working on an Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ model, which could be headlined by a periscope zoom camera that was previously seen on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom which was unveiled by the company in April 2019. The periscope camera offered 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom on the Oppo Reno 10x, taking the smartphone world by a storm.

The periscope camera module has not made an appearance on any of Oppo's smartphones since featuring on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and Oppo Reno 2 in 2019. Popular tipster, Digital Chat Station, took to the Chinese social media blog, Weibo, to ask users if "(they) want a periscope for the Reno series super cup?”, while adding that the current Reno 9 Series will not see the comeback of the periscope camera.

Another tipster, Mess With Assen, also suggested on Weibo that the periscope camera may return to Oppo's smartphone lineup through the Oppo Reno 10 series while adding that the smartphone is expected to be launched by the company sometime in mid-2023.

Both tipsters suggest that the periscope camera will feature on the "super cup" variant of the Oppo Reno 10 series, which is expected to be the higher-end Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ model in the lineup, according to translation. The tipster also suggests the purported Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ smartphone may support 2x optical zoom.

Oppo, however, has not provided any official information on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ or on the return of the periscope camera hardware on any of its future smartphones.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno
FTX Said to Have Confirmed Hacking Reports, Investigating 'Unauthorised Transactions'
FTX Crypto Collapse: At Least $1 Billion Client Fund Said to Be Missing
Featured video of the day
Review of the Moto E22s

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ May Feature Periscope Zoom Camera: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FTX Crypto Collapse: At Least $1 Billion Client Fund Said to Be Missing
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. Why Japanese Shoppers Are Picking Second-Hand iPhone Models
  4. Poco X5 5G Spotted on BIS, FCC Databases, Imminent Launch Expected
  5. Realme 10 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Details Here
  6. Apple’s App Store Was Hosting an Online Casino App Disguised as Kid’s Game
  7. Google Play Instant Lets You Play Games Without Downloading Them
  8. Opera Mini Browser Adds Offline File Sharing Feature
  9. Pokemon Go Gets Adventure Sync, Allows for Background Steps Counting
  10. Spotify to Get 3 New Features, Will Allow Wear OS Users to Download Content
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition May Launch as Upgrade to ZTE Axon 40 Ultra: Report
  2. FTX Crypto Collapse: At Least $1 Billion Client Fund Said to Be Missing
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ May Feature Periscope Zoom Camera: Report
  4. FTX Said to Have Confirmed Hacking Reports, Investigating 'Unauthorised Transactions'
  5. Poco X5 5G Spotted on BIS, FCC Databases; Expected to Launch Soon in India, US
  6. Meta Layoffs Mostly Affected Tech Team, Reorganisation Underway, Say Execs
  7. Google Pixel 7a Tipped To Feature Dual Camera Sensors, 90Hz OLED Display: Report
  8. Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Work to Push Citizen Journalism, Criticises ‘Media Elite’
  9. Twitter Restores 'Official' Label; $8 Blue Check Mark Option Vanishes
  10. FTX Files US Bankruptcy Proceedings, Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as CEO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.