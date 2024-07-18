Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset alongside 12GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 July 2024 12:49 IST
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G comes in Space Brown and Sunset Gold shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • It has a triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is set to go on sale in India today (July 18). The new Reno series phone was launched in the country last week alongside the vanilla Oppo Reno 12 5G. It comes with an AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras and several AI-integrated functionalities. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset alongside 12GB of RAM. It competes against the likes of the Realme GT 6T, iQoo Neo 9 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Civi and Samsung Galaxy A55 in the country.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, price in India, launch offers

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G (Review) was launched with a price tag of Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version and Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It comes in Space Brown and Sunset Gold shades. It will be available for purchase starting today through Flipkart, Oppo India website and leading retail outlets.

Sale offers on the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G include an instant cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 on purchases made using SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, One Card, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda and DBS. There are no-cost EMI options for nine months. Customers who pre-booked the device before July 18 midnight can avail of a one-time screen replacement service for six months. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 36,400 on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1 and boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has HDR10+ support and is claimed to offer 1200nits peak brightness outdoors. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection as well. It is armed with a custom octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 front camera. It ships with AI-integrated features and supports face unlock feature.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and has an IP65-rated build. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and slim design
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Versatile camera system
  • Useful AI features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • No wireless charging
  • Pricing could have been better
Read detailed Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A3X 5G Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery in July: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale to Bring Discounts on These Popular Devices
  2. Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  3. Vivo V40, V40 Pro With Get Zeiss Optics Cameras May Launch in India Soon
  4. Apple Postpones Plans for Thinner iPhone Models: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Canon EOS R1 Launched in India Alongside EOS R5 Mark II: See Prices
  6. Xiaomi Reclaims Top Spot as Smartphone Manufacturer in India in Q2 2024: Canalys
  7. Apple Reportedly Claims OpenELM Not Used for Apple Intelligence
  8. Samsung Could Launch a New Variant of Galaxy Z Fold 6 in October
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 3 Price and Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  2. Dyson OnTrac Headphones With Customisable Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  3. TinyPod Is an Apple Watch Case That Adds a Scroll Wheel to Offer iPod-Like Experience: Features, Price
  4. Crypto Trading Volumes on Centralised Exchanges Reportedly Falling Due to Market Volatility
  5. Microsoft Designer App, the AI-Powered Image Generator Platform Is Now Available For All Users
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale to Bring Discounts on OnePlus 12, MacBook Air M1, iPhone 13 and More
  7. WazirX Hit With Security Breach With $234.9 Million Said to Be at Stake; Withdrawals, Deposits Halted
  8. Xiaomi Reclaims Top Spot as Smartphone Manufacturer in India in Q2 2024: Canalys
  9. Honor Magic 6 Pro Allegedly Appears on BIS Website, Hinting at Imminent India Launch
  10. Apple Claims OpenELM Does Not Power Apple Intelligence Following YouTube Video Data Controversy: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »