Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is set to go on sale in India today (July 18). The new Reno series phone was launched in the country last week alongside the vanilla Oppo Reno 12 5G. It comes with an AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras and several AI-integrated functionalities. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset alongside 12GB of RAM. It competes against the likes of the Realme GT 6T, iQoo Neo 9 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Civi and Samsung Galaxy A55 in the country.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, price in India, launch offers

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G (Review) was launched with a price tag of Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version and Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It comes in Space Brown and Sunset Gold shades. It will be available for purchase starting today through Flipkart, Oppo India website and leading retail outlets.

Sale offers on the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G include an instant cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 on purchases made using SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, One Card, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda and DBS. There are no-cost EMI options for nine months. Customers who pre-booked the device before July 18 midnight can avail of a one-time screen replacement service for six months. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 36,400 on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1 and boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has HDR10+ support and is claimed to offer 1200nits peak brightness outdoors. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection as well. It is armed with a custom octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 front camera. It ships with AI-integrated features and supports face unlock feature.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and has an IP65-rated build. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

