OnePlus 11 is believed to be in the works and may arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro in China by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Oppo is supposedly working on its next foldable flagship smartphone — the Oppo Find N2 — which could also debut around the same time in China. A reliable tipster has now hinted that these two smartphones may boast the same camera configuration. They are expected to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find N2 may sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom.

The tipster further claims that the Oppo's foldable Find N2 handset may come with optical image stabilisation (OIS), whereas it is uncertain whether OnePlus will offer the same on the OnePlus 11. Both companies are yet to delve into the details regarding these smartphones.

Alleged specifications of the Oppo Find N2 surfaced recently via leaked screenshots of a testing unit. This foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo foldable may feature a MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU). Its display is likely to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 has been tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which is supposed to offer a 2K resolution. Under the hood, this smartphone could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Rumours suggest that it might arrive in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage. This OnePlus handset is also likely to get a 5,000mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging.

