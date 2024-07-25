Technology News
Oppo A3X 5G Design, Key Specifications Leaked via China Telecom Listing: Report

Oppo A3X 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 July 2024 10:56 IST
Photo Credit: Gizmochina/ China Telecom

Oppo A3x 5G is expected to get a dual rear camera unit

  • Oppo A3X 5G is expected to launch in China soon
  • The phone could feature a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Oppo A3X 5G is likely to pack a 5,100mAh battery
Oppo A3X 5G is expected to launch in China soon. The handset has previously been spotted on several certification and benchmarking websites. Now, the phone has reportedly appeared on the China Telecom database. The listing has revealed the design of the purported smartphone and some of its key features. The handset is expected to join the existing Oppo A3 and Oppo A3 Pro models in the country. A recent report suggested that the Oppo A3X 5G may arrive in the Indian markets soon.

Oppo A3X 5G Design (Leaked)

According to a Gizmochina report, the Oppo A3X 5G's design and key features were spotted on the China Telecom website. The image used in the report shows that the purported smartphone has a slightly raised, elliptical camera module placed vertically at the top left corner of the rear panel. It holds two circular camera units and one LED flash unit. The phone is seen in a purple shade with a matte finish, but the camera island appears glossy.

The front of the Oppo A3X 5G, as per the image shown in the report, has a centred hole-punch top at the top of the display for the selfie camera. It is seen with thin bezels on the left and right edges, with a relatively thicker chin. The power button and volume rocker appear on the right edge of the phone.

The Oppo A3X 5G will be offered in three colourways — Cloud Feather Pink, Purple and Starlight White, according to the listing. The handset is also likely to measure 165.79 x 76.14 x 7.68mm in size and weigh 185.7g.

Oppo A3X 5G Specifications (Leaked)

The listing for the handset on the regulatory website also reveals that the Oppo A3X 5G will sport a 6.67-inch LCD screen with 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution. It is expected to arrive in three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. An earlier Geekbench listing suggested that the phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and run on Android 14.

For optics, the Oppo A3X 5G is likely to feature a 32-megapixel main rear camera alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone is expected to pack a 5,100mAh battery. It is also expected to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C connectivity, and will also be equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, according to the listing.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A3X 5G, Oppo A3X 5G design, Oppo A3X 5G specifications, Oppo A3 series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo V40, V40 Pro Design, Colour Options and Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India
