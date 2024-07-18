Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A3X 5G Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery in July: Expected Specifications

Oppo A3X 5G Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery in July: Expected Specifications

Oppo A3X 5G is speculated to be available in Sparkle Black, Starry Purple and Starlight White colourways.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2024 11:50 IST
Oppo A3X 5G Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery in July: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A3X 5G is expected to become part of Oppo's budget smartphone series, sitting below the A3 Pro

Highlights
  • Oppo A3X 5G is reported to launch in India by the end of July
  • The handset is speculated to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  • It may be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000
Advertisement

Oppo A3X 5G is expected to launch in India by the end of July in the budget segment, according to a report. The handset is reported to sport features such as a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mAh battery and up to 128GB storage. It will be the third smartphone launch by Oppo this month following the debut of the Oppo A3 (2024) on July 2 and Oppo Reno 12 series last week.

Oppo A3X 5G Price in India (Expected)

Oppo A3X 5G price in India is expected to start between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000, according to a 91Mobiles report. The handset could be introduced in the budget smartphone segment.

Oppo A3X 5G Specifications (Expected)

Oppo A3X 5G is reported to sport an LCD display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Another leak suggests the screen may support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which also powers other budget smartphones such as the iQOO Z9 Lite, Vivo T3 Lite, and Lava Blaze X.

It is said to be available in three configurations: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB. The handset may run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. For durability, it is tipped to get an IP54 rating against dust and water ingress. In terms of optics, the phone could come with a single rear camera and an LED flash – placed on the top left of the smartphone. The camera system is reported to be headlined by an 8-megapixel primary camera and a flicker sensor. For selfies, the smartphone could have a 5-megapixel front camera.

The report also includes an alleged image of the Oppo A3X and suggests that it may be available in three colourways: Sparkle Black, Starry Purple and Starlight White, with a textured back panel. The handset may have a flat frame with rounded corners. The image suggests it will have the power and volume buttons on the right side. It is speculated to measure 7.68mm in thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Blaze X

Lava Blaze X

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo T3 Lite 5G

Vivo T3 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Oppo A3 (2024)

Oppo A3 (2024)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (IC318PNU)

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (IC318PNU)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 3 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Dimensions 91.2 cm x 31.5 cm x 24.3 cm
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo A3X 5G
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 May Not Have a Thin Design as Apple Delays Plans to Use Space-Saving RCC Components: Report
Oppo A3X 5G Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery in July: Expected Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo V40, V40 Pro With Get Zeiss Optics Cameras May Launch in India Soon
  3. Boat Smart Ring Active India Launch Date, Design, Price, Features Revealed
  4. Canon EOS R1 Launched in India Alongside EOS R5 Mark II: See Prices
  5. Google Announces New India-Centric AI Models, Tools, and Initiatives
  6. Lenovo Tab Plus Review: An Entertainment Powerhouse
  7. You Can Now Add Up to 20 Audio Tracks to a Single Instagram Reel
  8. Realme 13 Pro 5G Specifications Tipped Again Courtesy of TENAA Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A3X 5G Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery in July: Expected Specifications
  2. iPhone 17 May Not Have a Thin Design as Apple Delays Plans to Use Space-Saving RCC Components: Report
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Including Pixel 9 Pro Fold Leaked Again; Design, Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  4. Vietnamese Hackers Using ‘Maorrisbot’ to Target Indians in WhatsApp e-Challan Scam: CloudSEK
  5. Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro With Zeiss Optics Cameras to Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. Detective Dotson Details Co-Op Mode on Xbox Series S/X, Will Feature Dynamic Split-Screen
  7. Canon EOS R1 With 24.2-Megapixel CMOS Sensor Launched in India Alongside EOS R5 Mark II: Price, Features
  8. Instagram Rolls Out Multi-Audio Track Support for Reels; Allows Users to Add Up to 20 Tracks
  9. Google Begins Testing Google Vids, the Gemini AI-Powered Video and Presentation Tool
  10. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »