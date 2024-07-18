Oppo A3X 5G is expected to launch in India by the end of July in the budget segment, according to a report. The handset is reported to sport features such as a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mAh battery and up to 128GB storage. It will be the third smartphone launch by Oppo this month following the debut of the Oppo A3 (2024) on July 2 and Oppo Reno 12 series last week.

Oppo A3X 5G Price in India (Expected)

Oppo A3X 5G price in India is expected to start between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000, according to a 91Mobiles report. The handset could be introduced in the budget smartphone segment.

Oppo A3X 5G Specifications (Expected)

Oppo A3X 5G is reported to sport an LCD display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Another leak suggests the screen may support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which also powers other budget smartphones such as the iQOO Z9 Lite, Vivo T3 Lite, and Lava Blaze X.

It is said to be available in three configurations: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB. The handset may run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. For durability, it is tipped to get an IP54 rating against dust and water ingress. In terms of optics, the phone could come with a single rear camera and an LED flash – placed on the top left of the smartphone. The camera system is reported to be headlined by an 8-megapixel primary camera and a flicker sensor. For selfies, the smartphone could have a 5-megapixel front camera.

The report also includes an alleged image of the Oppo A3X and suggests that it may be available in three colourways: Sparkle Black, Starry Purple and Starlight White, with a textured back panel. The handset may have a flat frame with rounded corners. The image suggests it will have the power and volume buttons on the right side. It is speculated to measure 7.68mm in thickness.

