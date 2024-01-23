Oppo Reno 11F 5G is likely to get a launch date soon, as the company has officially teased the handset on its social media platforms. This will be the third model in the Oppo Reno 11 5G series joining the Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro, which were launched in November 2023. The official poster showcases the smartphones in green and pink hues. Earlier, several key specifications of the Oppo Reno 11F 5G had leaked, giving an insight into what these devices may look like.

The official teaser was shared by Oppo Indonesia on X (formerly Twitter) in a post where the two different colourways and the triple rear camera module can be seen. The company also shared a registration link for users to get an update about its launch. The Oppo Reno 11F 5G is not likely to be launched in India, however, as per reports it may arrive in the country as the rebranded Oppo F25, the successor to the Oppo F23.

Apart from the two colour options being revealed, the Oppo Reno 11F 5G is also expected to be available in a blue colour. All the colourways appear to have a glossy finish. The triple rear camera rings are housed in a rectangular module, which is different from the other two smartphones in the series that feature a pill-shaped module.

Facebook user HTC Warujayeng earlier shared that the smartphone could be launched on February 24, and the pre-orders could open between February 16 and February 23. However, some reports have also mentioned that the Oppo Reno 11F 5G is already available for pre-orders in offline markets.

Some of the key specifications of the handset were previously leaked. Based on the leaks, the Oppo Reno 11F 5G might feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could get a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. For optics, it is likely to sport a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The leak also suggested that the phone would be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

