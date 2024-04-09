Oppo Reno 11 series will soon get its first artificial intelligence (AI) feature — the AI Eraser. The smartphone maker introduced its native large language model (LLM) AndesGPT in November 2023 to build AI features for its phones in-house. It later introduced a suite of AI features in the Oppo Find X7 series. In February 2024, the company announced that it would start shipping these features to other Oppo smartphones, starting with the Reno 11 series. Finally, the company has begun rolling out the first AI feature globally.

Notably, the AI Eraser feature debuted in the Reno 11 series in China earlier this month but it was not rolled out to the rest of the world. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the feature will be added to all devices globally. The announcement was made by Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services at Oppo, who said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “We're so excited to bring the Oppo AI Eraser to overseas users. More and more people are going to experience this highly accessible and cutting-edge tech.”

Circle. Erase. Perfect.



The intuitive #OPPOAIEraser is now available on the #OPPOReno11Series5G 📷



🌏 Currently available in select regions only.

🔧 More updates coming soon! pic.twitter.com/wqFQbfTPLU — OPPO (@oppo) April 8, 2024

The AI Eraser is a photo editing tool which can be found within the in-built gallery app. Once a user circles any object in the background, the AI processes and removes it, while restoring the background elements. This can be a useful feature to remove unwanted people or random objects from memorable images. The feature is similar to Google's Magic Eraser and Samsung's Object Eraser.

However, this is unlikely to be the only AI feature that is added to the Oppo Reno 11 series, which comprises the vanilla Reno 11 and the Reno 11 Pro. Oppo added multiple AI features to its ColorOS New Year Edition update in China in February 2024. These were added to the Reno 11 lineup as well as the Reno 10 series, Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and several OnePlus models.

Apart from the AI Eraser, other features that were introduced include an AI Call Summary feature where the AI generates a written summary of a call with time stamps after the call is disconnected, an AI image generator, an AI greeting card maker, and more. These features could also be rolled out in the coming months.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.