Oppo Reno 10 5G series, comprising the vanilla Reno 10, the Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ were launched in China on Wednesday. With a similar design, the new Reno series smartphones feature a 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and carry triple rear cameras. The Oppo Reno 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, whereas the Reno 10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, being the most premium option in the new series, is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both the Pro models come with MariSilicon X NPU and support 100W fast charging as well.

Oppo Reno 10 5G, Reno 10 Pro 5G, Reno 10 Pro+ 5G price, availability

The Oppo Reno 10 5G price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256 storage variant is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), and the top-end version with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage gets a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000). It is offered in Brilliant Gold, Colorful Blue, and Moon Sea Black colours (translated from Chinese).

On the other hand, the price of Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G has been set at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the base 16GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant gets a price tag of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,200). It can be pre-booked from Oppo's China website in Brilliant Gold, Colorful Blue, and Moon Sea Black colours (translated from Chinese).

The top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G has a starting price tag of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the base 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version. It is available in Brilliant Gold, Moonsea Black, and Twilight Purple colour options.

All three Oppo Reno 10 variants are currently up for pre-reservations in China, and deliveries are slated to begin on June 1.

Oppo Reno 10 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 10 runs Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 394ppi Pixel density and is rated to deliver 950 nits of peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Oppo Reno 10, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens autofocus, along with a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Oppo's Reno 10 comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Beidou, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, IR control, and proximity sensor. The phone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock for biometric authentication.

The Oppo Reno 10 packs a 4,600mAh battery that offers 80W Super Flash Charge support. It measures 162.4x74.2x7.58mm and weighs 180 grams.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G runs Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top and sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) OLED curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, 1400 nits of peak brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a graphic cooling system with a 6000mm square cooling area for thermal management during gaming.

Meanwhile, on the camera front, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G also gets a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 lens. The unit also includes a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. It comes with a Mariana MariSilicon X chip for improved camera performance. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens on the front.

In terms of storage and connectivity, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, under-screen proximity sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and magnetometer. It features an under-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 100W Super Flash Charge support. The fast-charging technology is said to be capable of charging the battery up to 100 percent in as little as 27 minutes. The phone measures 163x74x7.68mm and weighs 186 grams.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G specifications

Lastly, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G features the same SIM, and software specifications as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G. It has a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) OLED curved screen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a pixel density of 450ppi and is rated to offer 1400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For gaming, the smartphone packs a HyperBoost game frame stabilisation engine with X-axis linear motor and 4D vibration sensor. It is claimed to have an aerospace-grade superconducting graphite cooling system for .thermal management.

The triple rear camera unit of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G includes a 64-megapixel periscope sensor with f/2.5 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with f/1.8, and OIS and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

For storage, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options are identical to the Oppo Reno 10 Pro, as are the sensors. It also packs an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for biometric authentication.

In the battery department, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G packs a 4,700mAh cell with 100W Super Flash Charge support that is said to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds. The phone measures 162.9x74x8.28mm and weighs 194 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.