Oppo Reno 12 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 1.5K Display

Oppo Reno 12 Pro is said to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 February 2024 17:48 IST
Oppo Reno 12 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 1.5K Display

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC in India

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC was launched in India last month. Now, rumours about its possible successor — Oppo Reno 12 Pro — have started surfacing on the Web. The purported Reno 12 series phone is expected to come with notable upgrades over the Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is tipped to come with a 1.5K resolution display. It is said to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ chipset and could include a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted (via ITHome) alleged specifications of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro. As per the leak, the handset will boast a 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ SoC. It is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging. This contradicts previous rumours that hinted at 67W charging.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is said to feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. It is tipped to get a 50-megapixel selfie camera. This would be a significant upgrade over Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G's camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside a 32-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G was released in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The handset was initially launched in China in November last year. The Chinese variant is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G runs on Android-14 based ColorOS 14 and features 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. Oppo has packed a 4,600mAh battery on the handset with 80W SuperVOOC charging.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Versatile camera system
  • Bad
  • Bloated software
  • No stereo speakers
  • Lack an official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
  • Below average video quality
Read detailed Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Oppo Reno 12 Series, Oppo Reno 12 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Introduces New Search by Date Feature for Messages: How to Use
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy M14 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Debut

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 1.5K Display
