Oppo Reno 11F 5G has been launched in Thailand. This model joins the Oppo Reno 11 5G and Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G which were unveiled in India in January. All the handsets in the series come with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and triple rear camera systems. The newly launched Oppo Reno 11F 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. The phone is available in three colourways and a single RAM and storage configuration.

Oppo Reno 11F 5G price, availability

Offered in Coral Purple, Ocean Blue and Palm Green colour options, the Oppo Reno 11F 5G is priced at THB 10,990 (roughly Rs. 25,540) and is available in a single 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is currently sold in Thailand via Lazada, an e-commerce portal.

The company has not yet announced plans to launch this model in India. An earlier leak suggested that the Oppo Reno 11F 5G may launch in the country as the Oppo F25.

Oppo Reno 11F 5G specifications, features

The latest Oppo Reno 11 series model ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 394ppi pixel density. It offers up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness and features twice-reinforced Panda Glass protection.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, the Oppo Reno 11F 5G comes with an ARM Mali G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The RAM can be expandable virtually by another 8GB.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 11F 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel OV64B primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back. It also gets a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for the front camera.

Oppo has equipped the Reno 11F 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It arrives with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The dual nano SIM-supported Oppo Reno 11F 5G also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 161.1mm x 74.7mm x 7.54mm in size and weighs 177g.

