Oppo Reno 11F 5G Design, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch in India as Oppo F25

Oppo Reno 11F 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 January 2024 12:54 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @yabhishekhd

Oppo Reno 11F 5G is likely to launch in green, pink and blue colour options

  • Oppo Reno 11F 5G is likely to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel
  • The handset is expected to carry a 64-megapxiel triple rear camera unit
  • The Oppo Reno 11F 5G could support 67W wired fast charging

Oppo Reno 11 5G series with a base Oppo Reno 11 and the Oppo Reno 11 Pro was unveiled in November 2023. The lineup may soon get another variant. Online leaks suggest that an Oppo Reno 11F 5G model may launch soon. The design and colour options of the purported handset have appeared in these leaks. Several key specifications of the phone have also been tipped. The model is also expected to launch in India, but it may come to the country as a rebranded version, and could be called Oppo F25.

User Htc Warujayeng shared in a post on Facebook that the Oppo Reno 11F 5G is likely to launch on February 24. The phone will likely be available for pre-orders from February 16 to February 23. Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) on X said that it will launch initially in Malaysia. He added that the handset will also likely be introduced in India as it is claimed to have received a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claimed that the model may launch in India as the Oppo F25.oppo reno 11 5g x yabhishekhd inline oppo reno 11f

A promotional poster of the Oppo Reno 11F 5G shared on X shows the handset in three colour options - blue, green, and pink. The phones appear with shiny rear panels. The blue variant is seen with water ripple-like patterns. A raised rectangular camera island is seen on the top left corner of the back panel housing two smaller circular modules, one with two camera sensors and the other with the third one, placed alongside an LED flash unit. The brand logo appears towards the bottom. The power button and volume rocker are seen on the right edge.

According to leaked specifications shared by X user Raihan Han (@raihanhan121), the Oppo Reno 11F 5G is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent. The phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The leak suggests that the phone may support up to 6GB of virtual RAM expansion. It is likely to ship with Android 14-based ColorOS.

The Oppo Reno 11F 5G is also expected to carry a triple rear camera unit including a 64-megapixel OV64B primary sensor, an 8-megapixel IMX355 sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02 sensor with a macro lens. The front camera is likely to be equipped with a 32-megapixel IMX615 sensor. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The handset will likely measure 7.54mm in thickness and weigh 178g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 11F 5G, Oppo Reno 11F 5G launch, Oppo Reno 11F 5G specifications, Oppo F25, Oppo F25 India launch, Oppo Reno 11 series, Oppo Reno 11, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
