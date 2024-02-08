Technology News
Google Pixel Fold 2 Hands-on Render Reveals Narrower Form Factor, Quad Rear Cameras: Report

Pixel Fold 2 seems to have a new design language that looks different from its predecessor

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 February 2024 12:16 IST
Google Pixel Fold 2 Hands-on Render Reveals Narrower Form Factor, Quad Rear Cameras: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Fold was launched in May last year

Google entered the foldable market with the Pixel Fold last year. The book-style foldable phone launched during in Google I/O 2023 event in May runs on the company's in-house Tensor G2 chipset. Now, speculations about the Pixel Fold 2 are popping up on the Web. Most recently, an early hands-on render of the second-generation Pixel Fold has leaked online showing the design elements. The render indicates a narrower form factor and a redesigned camera module for the device. It appears to have a OnePlus Open-inspired design. The Pixel Fold 2 is expected to run on the Tensor G4 chipset.

A report by Android Authority carries a single hands-on shot of a purported Pixel Fold 2. The render shows a narrow cover display for the device. The display seems to be smaller than the 5.8-inch cover display of the Pixel Fold. The inner screen's aspect ratio is said to be closer to a square and the overall form factor of the next-generation Pixel Fold could be similar to the OnePlus Open.

pixel fold 2 androidauthority Google Pixel Fold 2

Google Pixel Fold 2 leaked render
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

The render indicates a redesigned camera bump on the Pixel Fold 2. The camera island arranged on the top left side of the rear seems to house four camera sensors, an LED flash and a microphone. The camera unit is likely to include a main wide-angle lens, a secondary ultra wide-angle lens, a tertiary periscopic telephoto lens, and an unknown quaternary lens. This would be a notable upgrade over Pixel Fold's visor-like triple rear camera setup.

Further, the Pixel Fold 2 will reportedly have aluminum frame and noticeable crease. It is said to feature a hole punch cutout on the top right corner of the inner screen for housing the selfi shooter. The first-generation Pixel Fold hide its inner screen camera in the top bezel.

Various hardware specifications of the Pixel Fold 2 were leaked recently. The upcoming smartphone could skip the Tensor G3 chipset and jump straight to the Tensor G4. It could carry 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is expected to go official in October.

The Google Pixel Fold was launched in May last year at the Google I/O 2023 event with a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,500) for the base variant with 256GB storage.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel Fold 2 Hands-on Render Reveals Narrower Form Factor, Quad Rear Cameras: Report
