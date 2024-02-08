Google entered the foldable market with the Pixel Fold last year. The book-style foldable phone launched during in Google I/O 2023 event in May runs on the company's in-house Tensor G2 chipset. Now, speculations about the Pixel Fold 2 are popping up on the Web. Most recently, an early hands-on render of the second-generation Pixel Fold has leaked online showing the design elements. The render indicates a narrower form factor and a redesigned camera module for the device. It appears to have a OnePlus Open-inspired design. The Pixel Fold 2 is expected to run on the Tensor G4 chipset.

A report by Android Authority carries a single hands-on shot of a purported Pixel Fold 2. The render shows a narrow cover display for the device. The display seems to be smaller than the 5.8-inch cover display of the Pixel Fold. The inner screen's aspect ratio is said to be closer to a square and the overall form factor of the next-generation Pixel Fold could be similar to the OnePlus Open.

Google Pixel Fold 2 leaked render

Photo Credit: Android Authority

The render indicates a redesigned camera bump on the Pixel Fold 2. The camera island arranged on the top left side of the rear seems to house four camera sensors, an LED flash and a microphone. The camera unit is likely to include a main wide-angle lens, a secondary ultra wide-angle lens, a tertiary periscopic telephoto lens, and an unknown quaternary lens. This would be a notable upgrade over Pixel Fold's visor-like triple rear camera setup.

Further, the Pixel Fold 2 will reportedly have aluminum frame and noticeable crease. It is said to feature a hole punch cutout on the top right corner of the inner screen for housing the selfi shooter. The first-generation Pixel Fold hide its inner screen camera in the top bezel.

Various hardware specifications of the Pixel Fold 2 were leaked recently. The upcoming smartphone could skip the Tensor G3 chipset and jump straight to the Tensor G4. It could carry 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is expected to go official in October.

The Google Pixel Fold was launched in May last year at the Google I/O 2023 event with a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,500) for the base variant with 256GB storage.

