As per reports, the Vivo Y2003 5G was spotted on the BIS certification portal with the model number V2336.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 February 2024 14:04 IST
The Vivo Y200e 5G was recently seen on the Google Play Console and GeekBench, too

  • Vivo Y200e 5G could reportedly feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  • The phone is tipped to be shipped with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14
  • Vivo Y200e 5G might sport a triple rear camera unit
Vivo Y200e 5G could be launched in India soon. After recently being spotted on the Google Play Console and GeekBench listing, the smartphone has now reportedly been seen on the Indian BIS certification website. The phone is said to join the Vivo Y200 5G, which was launched in India in October 2023 and featured a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, and a 4,800mAh battery. While the upcoming handset is rumoured to be placed slightly lower than the Y200 in pricing, leaks have suggested it might be equipped with a newer chipset.

The BIS certification listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, showed the brand name Vivo and the model number V2336. The model number matches the one recently seen on the GeekBench V4.0 and Bluetooth SIG listings, as per a 91Mobiles report. However, interestingly, it is different from the model number, V2327, listed on the Google Play Console, which also uses the handset name Vivo Y200e 5G. The reason for this discrepancy is not known.

Despite the discrepancy, the key specifications for the Vivo Y200e 5G remain the same. As per the reports, the smartphone could be equipped with an octa-core chipset carrying the model number SM4450. The serial number points towards Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which is said to be paired with Adreno 613 GPU and 8GB of RAM. Other RAM or storage variants of the handset are currently not known. The handset may also be shipped with the Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. Additionally, it may also feature a Full-HD+ screen with 1080x2400 resolution.

The Google Play Console listing also revealed the design of the speculated phone. The certification portal shows the Vivo Y200e 5G in a blue colourway. Additional colour options would likely be made available at launch. The camera module and the overall design theme appear to be similar to Vivo's recently launched Y series models.

A triple rear camera system placed in vertically aligned cutouts is mounted on a rectangular module. The module also houses the LED flash. The back panel appears to be textured, and, on the front, there is a centrally placed hole-punch slot for the front camera. Both the power button and the volume rockers can be seen placed on the right side of the handset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo Y200e 5G, Vivo Y200e 5G launch, Vivo Y200, Vivo
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
