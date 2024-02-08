Samsung Galaxy A35 details have surfaced online on more than one occasion over the past few weeks. The company has not yet confirmed the model, but recent leaks suggest that it is likely to launch soon as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G which was unveiled in March last year, with considerable upgrades and design improvements. Design renders of the handset have leaked online previously. Some key features of the purported handset have also been tipped. Now a live image of the Galaxy A35 has been spotted on a Korean website.

A live image of the Samsung Galaxy A35 has surfaced (via SamMobile) on Korea's Radio Research Agency (RRA) website. The phone with the model number SM-A356N is seen in a navy blue colour option with a triple rear camera system alongside an LED flash unit. The right edge of the handset is seen with a key island that houses the volume rocker and power button similar to the Samsung Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A15.

The purported image of the Samsung Galaxy A35

Photo Credit: National Radio Research Agency (RRA)

This lines up with previous leaked design renders of the Samsung Galaxy A35 which also showed the key island for the handset's buttons. The leak showed the phone in three colour options, tipped to be marketed as Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. The three rear camera units are placed in three separate round units arranged vertically in the top left corner. It is said that the handset would likely measure 161.6mm x 77.9mm x 8.2mm in size and be 78.5mm wide around the key island bump.

The Galaxy A35 is expected to carry a plastic frame and a flat hole-punch display with rounded edges. It could come with a 13-megapixel front camera sensor, similar to the preceding model. However, the back camera system is likely to get an upgrade with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside an 8-megapixel, and a 5-megapixel sensor.

Notably, another variant of the Samsung Galaxy A35 with the model number SM-A356U was recently spotted on Geekbench with the Exynos 1380 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone will reportedly be equipped with a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

