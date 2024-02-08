Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy A35 Live Image Surfaces Online; Key Island for Power and Volume Buttons Revealed

Samsung Galaxy A35 is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2024 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A35 is said to succeed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A35 is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset is likely to launch with at least in three colour options
  • The Galaxy A35 could get a 13-megapixel front camera sensor
Samsung Galaxy A35 details have surfaced online on more than one occasion over the past few weeks. The company has not yet confirmed the model, but recent leaks suggest that it is likely to launch soon as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G which was unveiled in March last year, with considerable upgrades and design improvements. Design renders of the handset have leaked online previously. Some key features of the purported handset have also been tipped. Now a live image of the Galaxy A35 has been spotted on a Korean website.

A live image of the Samsung Galaxy A35 has surfaced (via SamMobile) on Korea's Radio Research Agency (RRA) website. The phone with the model number SM-A356N is seen in a navy blue colour option with a triple rear camera system alongside an LED flash unit. The right edge of the handset is seen with a key island that houses the volume rocker and power button similar to the Samsung Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A15.

samsung galaxy a35 rra korea galaxy a35

The purported image of the Samsung Galaxy A35
Photo Credit: National Radio Research Agency (RRA)

 

This lines up with previous leaked design renders of the Samsung Galaxy A35 which also showed the key island for the handset's buttons. The leak showed the phone in three colour options, tipped to be marketed as Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. The three rear camera units are placed in three separate round units arranged vertically in the top left corner. It is said that the handset would likely measure 161.6mm x 77.9mm x 8.2mm in size and be 78.5mm wide around the key island bump.

The Galaxy A35 is expected to carry a plastic frame and a flat hole-punch display with rounded edges. It could come with a 13-megapixel front camera sensor, similar to the preceding model. However, the back camera system is likely to get an upgrade with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside an 8-megapixel, and a 5-megapixel sensor.

Notably, another variant of the Samsung Galaxy A35 with the model number SM-A356U was recently spotted on Geekbench with the Exynos 1380 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone will reportedly be equipped with a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Inches Closer to $45,000 Mark, Several Cryptocurrencies Recover
Vivo Y200e 5G Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Could Launch in India Soon: Report

