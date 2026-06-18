The Oppo Reno 15A 5G was launched in select global markets on Thursday as the successor to the Oppo Reno 13A. The new smartphone is currently available for pre-order in Japan in three colourways and two RAM and storage configurations. The handset is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset from Qualcomm, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The new Oppo Reno 15A 5G boasts a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It sports a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, the handset features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Oppo Reno 15A 5G Price, Availability

In Japan, the Oppo Reno 15A 5G is priced at JPY 64,800 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costs JPY 76,800 (about Rs. 45,000).

The new smartphone is currently available for pre-order via the Oppo Japan online store. The Oppo Reno 15A 5G is offered in Afterglow Pink, Aurora Blue, and Twilight Navy (translated from Japanese) colourways.

Oppo Reno 15A 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 15A 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Oppo Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The handset sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,372 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, 397 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 92.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The company claims that the phone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Oppo Reno 15A 5G is Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The smartphone also features an Adreno 710 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15A 5G carries a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation. It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro sensor. The smartphone also boasts a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, offering a 100-degree field of view. The handset can record videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Oppo Reno 15A 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an e-compass, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 158x75x8.3mm and weighs about 202g.