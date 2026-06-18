Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 15A 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 15A 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 15A 5G is offered in Afterglow Pink, Aurora Blue, and Twilight Navy (translated from Japanese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 14:05 IST
Oppo Reno 15A 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15A 5G features a 50-megapixel camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15A 5G carries a triple rear camera unit
  • Oppo Reno 15A 5G features a Snapdragon 6 series SoC
  • Oppo Reno 15A 5G is 8.3mm thick
Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 15A 5G was launched in select global markets on Thursday as the successor to the Oppo Reno 13A. The new smartphone is currently available for pre-order in Japan in three colourways and two RAM and storage configurations. The handset is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset from Qualcomm, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The new Oppo Reno 15A 5G boasts a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It sports a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, the handset features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Oppo Reno 15A 5G Price, Availability

In Japan, the Oppo Reno 15A 5G is priced at JPY 64,800 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costs JPY 76,800 (about Rs. 45,000).

The new smartphone is currently available for pre-order via the Oppo Japan online store. The Oppo Reno 15A 5G is offered in Afterglow Pink, Aurora Blue, and Twilight Navy (translated from Japanese) colourways.

Oppo Reno 15A 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 15A 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Oppo Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The handset sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,372 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, 397 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 92.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The company claims that the phone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Oppo Reno 15A 5G is Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The smartphone also features an Adreno 710 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15A 5G carries a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation. It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro sensor. The smartphone also boasts a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, offering a 100-degree field of view. The handset can record videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Oppo Reno 15A 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an e-compass, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 158x75x8.3mm and weighs about 202g.

OPPO Reno 15A 5G

OPPO Reno 15A 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 15A 5G, Oppo, Oppo Reno 15A 5G Price, Oppo Reno 15A 5G Launch, Oppo Reno 15A 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bitcoin Slips Below $64,000 as Hawkish US Fed Outlook Dampens Market Sentiment
Oppo Reno 15A 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Might Debut at a Higher Price Than Fold 7
  2. JBL Live 780NC, Live 680NC Debut in India With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops, Black Ops 2 Ports Coming to PlayStation Next Month
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale Dates Announced, Drops Prime Membership Price
  5. Carl Pei Tells Apple 'I'm Gonna Steal Your Customers' in Latest Video
  6. Vivo Y6e 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  7. GTA 5 Owners to Get Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrades Ahead of New Heist
  8. Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma Steps Down After 8 Years
  9. Xiaomi 17T Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandra Captures Sharpest-Ever X-Ray View of M87 Black Hole Jet
  2. Honor 600 Smart 5G With 7,700mAh Battery Listed on French Website, Could Launch Soon: Price, Features
  3. Rockstar Games Confirms GTA 6 Pre-Orders Will Begin June 25, Reveals New Cover Art
  4. Oppo Enco Air 5 India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. Huawei FreeBuds 7i, FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Launched in India With Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  6. Aztec Hit With Second Security Breach, Days After Hackers Used Exploit to Steal $2.19 Million
  7. FilterCopy’s For The Real Me Season 1 Now on Instagram: Know Everything About This Micro-Drama Reel Series
  8. Narwal S20, S20 Pro, S30 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners With Up to 20,000Pa Suction Launched in India:Price, Features
  9. Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Date in Indonesia, Malaysia Announced as Pre-Orders Begin
  10. Vivo Y6e 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »