Nothing has declared itself a rival to established smartphone brands, especially Apple, time and again. In recent years, co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has stated that the company aims to build a compelling ecosystem, one that can rival Apple's tightly integrated hardware. The executive has once again taken aim at the Cupertino-based tech giant through a video posted on the company's social media handle, declaring the intention to win over iPhone users.

Nothing Aims to Win Over iPhone Users

In a recent video shared on Instagram, Carl Pei delivered a message aimed at the California-based iPhone maker. "My name is Carl. I make phones in London. I'm gonna steal your customers. One bored iPhone user at a time," he said in the 18-second clip.

While the tone of the video appears to be intentionally dramatic, the statement closely aligns with the broader narrative Pei has been pushing since the foundation of Nothing back in 2020. The London-based brand's marketing efforts and branding of its ecosystem frequently contrast with those of Apple's.

Pei has repeatedly emphasised that innovation in the smartphone industry has stagnated, particularly among larger original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In a previous interview with Wired, the Nothing CEO said that Apple's early products, including the original iPhone and iPod, inspired him to enter the technology industry.

"But now, companies that used to be creative have just become big corporate machines. They're not really exciting for the younger generation anymore,” Pei added.

The Nothing CEO has also criticised Apple's AI efforts. Referring to the Cupertino-based tech giant's Apple Intelligence platform, Pei claimed that Apple had generated significant hype without delivering transformative features.

However, this is not the first time that Nothing has publicly taken aim at Apple. In February, the company announced a launch event scheduled immediately after Apple's own event. What's more interesting is that the teaser for the launch event featured what appeared to be Apple's minimalist invitation design overlaid with graffiti-style Nothing branding and a revised launch date.

In previous interviews, Pei has also emphasised that Gen Z users represent Nothing's biggest opportunity to challenge larger rivals such as Apple and Samsung. The company claims its USPs, such as the transparent design, custom software UI, and playful marketing campaigns, have helped it stand out in an increasingly crowded smartphone market.