Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Founder Carl Pei Says He’s Coming for Apple’s Customers, One iPhone User at a Time

Nothing Founder Carl Pei Says He’s Coming for Apple’s Customers, One iPhone User at a Time

Pei's statement aligns with Nothing's marketing efforts and branding of its ecosystem, which have frequently contrasted with those of Apple’s.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 12:48 IST
Nothing Founder Carl Pei Says He’s Coming for Apple’s Customers, One iPhone User at a Time

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Carl Pei

Pei has repeatedly emphasised that the smartphone industry has become stagnated

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing aims to challenge Apple's ecosystem with its products
  • CEO Carl Pei previously argued that Apple lacks creative innovation
  • The company aims to target Gen Z to gain market share
Advertisement

Nothing has declared itself a rival to established smartphone brands, especially Apple, time and again. In recent years, co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has stated that the company aims to build a compelling ecosystem, one that can rival Apple's tightly integrated hardware. The executive has once again taken aim at the Cupertino-based tech giant through a video posted on the company's social media handle, declaring the intention to win over iPhone users.

Nothing Aims to Win Over iPhone Users

In a recent video shared on Instagram, Carl Pei delivered a message aimed at the California-based iPhone maker. "My name is Carl. I make phones in London. I'm gonna steal your customers. One bored iPhone user at a time," he said in the 18-second clip.

While the tone of the video appears to be intentionally dramatic, the statement closely aligns with the broader narrative Pei has been pushing since the foundation of Nothing back in 2020. The London-based brand's marketing efforts and branding of its ecosystem frequently contrast with those of Apple's.

Pei has repeatedly emphasised that innovation in the smartphone industry has stagnated, particularly among larger original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In a previous interview with Wired, the Nothing CEO said that Apple's early products, including the original iPhone and iPod, inspired him to enter the technology industry.

"But now, companies that used to be creative have just become big corporate machines. They're not really exciting for the younger generation anymore,” Pei added.

The Nothing CEO has also criticised Apple's AI efforts. Referring to the Cupertino-based tech giant's Apple Intelligence platform, Pei claimed that Apple had generated significant hype without delivering transformative features.

However, this is not the first time that Nothing has publicly taken aim at Apple. In February, the company announced a launch event scheduled immediately after Apple's own event. What's more interesting is that the teaser for the launch event featured what appeared to be Apple's minimalist invitation design overlaid with graffiti-style Nothing branding and a revised launch date.

In previous interviews, Pei has also emphasised that Gen Z users represent Nothing's biggest opportunity to challenge larger rivals such as Apple and Samsung. The company claims its USPs, such as the transparent design, custom software UI, and playful marketing campaigns, have helped it stand out in an increasingly crowded smartphone market.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Carl Pei, Nothing, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Home Speaker Finally Makes Its Global Debut, Available to Pre-Order in Select Markets: Price, Features

Related Stories

Nothing Founder Carl Pei Says He’s Coming for Apple’s Customers, One iPhone User at a Time
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Fit Existing iPhone 17 Pro Max Cases
  2. Google Home Speaker Finally Makes Its Global Debut, Available to Pre-Order
  3. Tim Cook Says Apple Can No Longer Absorb Soaring Memory Costs Alone
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Might Debut at a Higher Price Than Fold 7
  5. Vivo Y500 4G Global Launch Teased, Here's Where It Might Arrive First
  6. You Can Now Download Android 17 on These Devices
  7. OnePlus N6 Confirmed to Launch in India With an 8,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. JBL Live 780NC, JBL Live 680NC Launched in India With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Health Update Starts Rolling Out With Vitals, Heart Health Score and More Improvements
  3. Nothing Founder Carl Pei Says He’s Coming for Apple’s Customers, One iPhone User at a Time
  4. Android 17 Offers Upgraded Android Switch Tool With Support for Transferring iMessages, Passkeys, Passwords and Alarms
  5. Google Home Speaker Finally Makes Its Global Debut, Available to Pre-Order in Select Markets: Price, Features
  6. Honor Teases MagicOS 11 Update With Liquid Glass-Inspired Design as Early Access Programme Kicks Off
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Tipped to Launch at Higher Price Than Last Year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7
  8. ChatGPT’s Market Share Falls Below 50 Percent for First Time as Gemini, Claude Gain Ground: Report
  9. Apple May Reportedly Raise iPhone, Mac Prices Amid Memory Chip Shortage, Tim Cook Says
  10. Scientists Discover Giant Planet Formation Around Supermassive Black Holes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »