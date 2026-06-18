Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus N6 Runs Geekbench With a MediaTek Dimensity 6 Series Chip, 6GB RAM

OnePlus N6 is listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number CPH2955.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 13:14 IST
OnePlus N6 Runs Geekbench With a MediaTek Dimensity 6 Series Chip, 6GB RAM

Photo Credit: Amazon/ OnePlus

OnePlus N6 will be offered in two colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus N6 will pack an 8,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus N6 will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • OnePlus N6 will go on sale in India via Amazon
Advertisement

The OnePlus N6 is scheduled to launch in India at the end of this month. The upcoming handset will arrive in the country as part of the tech firm's new entry-level family of phones. The company recently revealed that its new smartphone will be equipped with the same capacity battery as the higher-end OnePlus Nord CE 6, which was recently launched in India. Now, the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus N6 has reportedly been listed on a benchmarking platform, revealing the handset's chipset, RAM, and OS. It is expected to ship with an octa core MediaTek chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, the phone might ship with Android 16.

OnePlus N6 Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unspecified OnePlus smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number CPH2955, revealing key details about the handset. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the model number belongs to the upcoming OnePlus N6. As per the listing, the handset will be powered by an octa core MediaTek MT6835 chipset, which could either be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

VoltOnePlus N6 Discussion
Explore More...

oneplus n6 geekbench listing inline OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6 might ship with 6GB of RAM.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

 

The OnePlus N6 is expected to feature six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz, along with two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The handset is listed with 5.49GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 6GB of RAM. Moreover, the OnePlus N series smartphone is expected to ship with Android 16 in India, which could be based on OnePlus' OxygenOS 16. It might also feature an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

According to the listing, the OnePlus N6 managed to score 788 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test, while scoring 1,993 points on the multi-core performance test. On top of this, the OnePlus handset, bearing the same model number, has also appeared on Geekbench AI with the same chipset, RAM, and OS. The smartphone got a 532 single precision score, a 945 half precision score, and a 1,072 quantized score.

We already know that the OnePlus N6 will be launched in India on June 30 at 12 pm IST. The handset will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide three days of battery life and a seven-year battery health. The smartphone maker recently revealed that the OnePlus N6 will be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India. The phone is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon in at least black and green colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus N6, OnePlus, OnePlus N6 Specifications, OnePlus N6 India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
JBL Live 780NC, JBL Live 680NC Launched in India With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

Related Stories

OnePlus N6 Runs Geekbench With a MediaTek Dimensity 6 Series Chip, 6GB RAM
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15A 5G Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Might Debut at a Higher Price Than Fold 7
  3. Android 17 Will Let You Migrate iMessages, Passkeys and Even Alarms
  4. Vivo Y500 4G Global Launch Teased, Here's Where It Might Arrive First
  5. Carl Pei Tells Apple 'I'm Gonna Steal Your Customers' in Latest Video
  6. JBL Live 780NC, Live 680NC Debut in India With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life
  7. This Upcoming OnePlus N6 Could Arrive With This MediaTek Chip in India
  8. OnePlus N6 Confirmed to Launch in India With an 8,000mAh Battery
  9. Xiaomi 17T Review
  10. Android 17 Brings These New Features to Eligible Google Pixel Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale Dates Announced, Prime Membership Price Drops to Rs. 999
  2. Oppo Reno 15A 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Bitcoin Slips Below $64,000 as Hawkish US Fed Outlook Dampens Market Sentiment
  4. Epic Games Confirms Unreal Engine 6 Comes With Claude, Gemini Integration; Releases UE 5.8 Update
  5. OnePlus N6 Runs Geekbench With a MediaTek Dimensity 6 Series Chip, 6GB RAM
  6. JBL Live 780NC, JBL Live 680NC Launched in India With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Health Update Starts Rolling Out With Vitals, Heart Health Score and More Improvements
  8. Nothing Founder Carl Pei Says He’s Coming for Apple’s Customers, One iPhone User at a Time
  9. Android 17 Offers Upgraded Android Switch Tool With Support for Transferring iMessages, Passkeys, Passwords and Alarms
  10. Google Home Speaker Finally Makes Its Global Debut, Available to Pre-Order in Select Markets: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »