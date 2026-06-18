The OnePlus N6 is scheduled to launch in India at the end of this month. The upcoming handset will arrive in the country as part of the tech firm's new entry-level family of phones. The company recently revealed that its new smartphone will be equipped with the same capacity battery as the higher-end OnePlus Nord CE 6, which was recently launched in India. Now, the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus N6 has reportedly been listed on a benchmarking platform, revealing the handset's chipset, RAM, and OS. It is expected to ship with an octa core MediaTek chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, the phone might ship with Android 16.

OnePlus N6 Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unspecified OnePlus smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number CPH2955, revealing key details about the handset. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the model number belongs to the upcoming OnePlus N6. As per the listing, the handset will be powered by an octa core MediaTek MT6835 chipset, which could either be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

OnePlus N6 might ship with 6GB of RAM.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

The OnePlus N6 is expected to feature six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz, along with two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The handset is listed with 5.49GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 6GB of RAM. Moreover, the OnePlus N series smartphone is expected to ship with Android 16 in India, which could be based on OnePlus' OxygenOS 16. It might also feature an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

According to the listing, the OnePlus N6 managed to score 788 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test, while scoring 1,993 points on the multi-core performance test. On top of this, the OnePlus handset, bearing the same model number, has also appeared on Geekbench AI with the same chipset, RAM, and OS. The smartphone got a 532 single precision score, a 945 half precision score, and a 1,072 quantized score.

We already know that the OnePlus N6 will be launched in India on June 30 at 12 pm IST. The handset will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide three days of battery life and a seven-year battery health. The smartphone maker recently revealed that the OnePlus N6 will be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India. The phone is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon in at least black and green colour options.

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