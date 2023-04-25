Technology News

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Render Leaked, Could Support 100W SuperVOOC Fast Charging

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ was reportedly spotted on the Chinese 3C certification site.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2023 18:54 IST
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Render Leaked, Could Support 100W SuperVOOC Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is expected to succeed the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • The Oppo Reno 10 series is said to launch with base, pro, pro+ models
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will likely have a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
  • The handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is expected to launch soon alongside the rest of the Reno 10 series. The lineup will succeed the Reno 9 series, which launched in China in November 2022. Like its predecessors, the Reno 10 series is expected to include a vanilla Oppo Reno 10 model, an Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and an Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. Ahead of any official announcement, leaked design renders of the Reno 10 Pro+ show us some of the features we can expect on the upcoming high-end phone. Meanwhile, the handset was also reportedly spotted on a certification site, hinting at its imminent release.

Fixed Focus Digital shared design renders of the upcoming Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ via a Weibo post. The image shared shows the handset in a black colour variant. The textured back panel is seen with a lifted, elliptical camera module, which appears to house triple rear cameras as well as the LED flash on the top left side. The front panel is seen with a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display for the selfie camera.

oppo reno 10 pro plus weibo fixed focus digital oppo

Design render of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+
Photo Credit: Weibo/ fixed focus digital

 

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ has also been spotted on the 3C certification website with the model number PHU110, according to a 91Mobiles report. The listing suggests that the 5G-supported phone will support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The report adds that as a successor to the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, the Reno 10 Pro+ could sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, the purported smartphone may come equipped with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and another 64-megapixel sensor, according to the report. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor, as per the report.

Although the listing suggests the charging capacity, it says nothing about the battery size. However, the report speculates that the upcoming Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ could be backed by a 4,800mAh dual-cell battery unit. It is also expected to come with a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 10 Pro plus specifications, Oppo Reno 10 Pro plus, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Government Against E-Retailers' Predatory Pricing, Restriction of Choice: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Render Leaked, Could Support 100W SuperVOOC Fast Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  3. Poco F5 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC; to Launch Soon in India
  4. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, Variants Leaked: Check Here
  5. Vivo T2 5G Review: Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  6. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  7. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Review
  8. Government Against E-Retailers' Predatory Pricing: Piyush Goyal
  9. Government Aims to Digitise 3,100 Crore Documents Ahead of E-Courts Phase-3
  10. OnePlus Nord N30 Could Reportedly Be a Rebranded Version of This Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Authenticator Finally Adds Support for Syncing OTPs With Google Accounts: How it Works
  2. Retailers Invited to Join ONDC by Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Reduce Dominance of Big Tech Firms
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Render Leaked, Could Support 100W SuperVOOC Fast Charging
  4. Government Aims to Digitise 3,100 Crore Documents Ahead of Launch of Phase-3 of E-Courts Project
  5. Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens
  6. Government Against E-Retailers' Predatory Pricing, Restriction of Choice: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
  7. Government Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Rules Out Immediate Impact
  8. Twitter Blue Subscribers' Verified Accounts Are Now 'Prioritised', Elon Musk Says
  9. Poco F5 to Come With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Expected to Launch in India Soon
  10. Nokia G11 Plus Receives Android 13 Stable Update: How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.