Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is expected to launch soon alongside the rest of the Reno 10 series. The lineup will succeed the Reno 9 series, which launched in China in November 2022. Like its predecessors, the Reno 10 series is expected to include a vanilla Oppo Reno 10 model, an Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and an Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. Ahead of any official announcement, leaked design renders of the Reno 10 Pro+ show us some of the features we can expect on the upcoming high-end phone. Meanwhile, the handset was also reportedly spotted on a certification site, hinting at its imminent release.

Fixed Focus Digital shared design renders of the upcoming Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ via a Weibo post. The image shared shows the handset in a black colour variant. The textured back panel is seen with a lifted, elliptical camera module, which appears to house triple rear cameras as well as the LED flash on the top left side. The front panel is seen with a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display for the selfie camera.

Design render of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

Photo Credit: Weibo/ fixed focus digital

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ has also been spotted on the 3C certification website with the model number PHU110, according to a 91Mobiles report. The listing suggests that the 5G-supported phone will support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The report adds that as a successor to the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, the Reno 10 Pro+ could sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, the purported smartphone may come equipped with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and another 64-megapixel sensor, according to the report. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor, as per the report.

Although the listing suggests the charging capacity, it says nothing about the battery size. However, the report speculates that the upcoming Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ could be backed by a 4,800mAh dual-cell battery unit. It is also expected to come with a USB Type-C port.

