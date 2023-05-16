Oppo Reno 10 series is expected to launch soon. The new lineup will succeed the Oppo Reno 9 series. It is likely to include a base Oppo Reno 10, accompanied by Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ models. The series is also expected to see an India launch soon since two of its models were previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The company has not yet confirmed a release date for the Oppo Reno 10 series. However, a leaked promotional video has reportedly surfaced online. The video has leaked the launch date of the Reno 10 series and suggested certain design elements of the phones.

An advertisement for the upcoming Oppo Reno 10 series reportedly surfaced on the Chinese video and streaming platform Youku, a snapshot of which was shared on the social media platform Weibo. The image suggests that the series will be released in China on May 24 at 2:30 PM local time. It also shows the design of one of the models in the series, speculated to be the high-end Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, in two colour variants - purple and beige. Nothing more is known about the launch immediately. The company is yet to officially announce the Oppo Reno 10 series launch date.

Oppo Reno 10 series leaked launch poster

Photo Credit: Weibo/IT Charm

Recently, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, expected to succeed the Oppo Reno 9 Pro and the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ models, were spotted on the BIS website with the model numbers CPH2525 and CPH2521, respectively. The certification suggests that the phones will launch in the Indian markets soon.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display panel. Previously leaked renders of the phone showed a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display to house the selfie camera. An elliptical module was seen holding the triple rear camera unit with three camera sensors aligned vertically alongside a dual-tone LED flash unit. The same was reportedly seen in the new leaked commercial.

A Geekbench listing suggested that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will likely be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and probably up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro, meanwhile, could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, earlier reports suggested that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ model is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is also tipped to feature a 32-megapixel front camera housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.