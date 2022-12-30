Oppo Reno 8T 5G Bags Multiple Certifications, Could Launch Soon: Report

Technology News

Oppo Reno 8T 5G said to support 5G, LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS wireless connectivity.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2022 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 29,999

Highlights
  • Oppo is expected to soon reveal more information about the Reno 8T 5G
  • The company recently launched the Oppo Reno 9 series in China
  • The Oppo Reno 8T is expected to be a cheaper variant of the Reno 8

Oppo is believed to be working on the Oppo Reno 8T, even though the company has just released three new Oppo Reno 9 series smartphones. In addition, a recent report suggests that Oppo could also be developing a 5G variant of this rumoured model. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G has been purportedly spotted on various certification sites. Unfortunately, there are no pricing or launch details attached to these listings. We can expect more information to come out in the coming days.

According to a recent PriceBaba report, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G has surfaced on the IMDA database bearing the model number CPH2505. In addition, this model has purportedly also made its way to the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), Europe's EEC, and Thailand's TKDN certification sites.

These listings are said to confirm that this Oppo smartphone will offer 5G, LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS connectivity. The company is yet to officially delve into any specifications about the Oppo Reno 8T 5G.

In related news, the Oppo Reno 8T (4G) had also surfaced on TKDN, EEC, and BIS in early December. An Oppo smartphone bearing the model number CPH2481 had reportedly also bagged SIRIM and Element Materials Technology certifications. This variant is expected to come with 33W fast wired charging support. Its pricing information is still under wraps. However, the slower charging compared to the Oppo Reno 8 — which offers 80W fast charging — could indicate that it will be a cheaper model.

The vanilla Oppo Reno 8 was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs. 29,999. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 9 series has also debuted in China. Its base model is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000). This new flagship lineup also includes the Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8T 5G, IMDA, BIS, EEC, TKDN
