Oppo Reno 8T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch: All Details

Oppo Reno 8T will feature a 100-megapixel portrait camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2023 19:25 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8T will be available in at least two colour variants

  • Oppo Reno 8T will likely come with 33W fast charging
  • The phone was previously spotted on various certification sites
  • Reno 8T was also spotted on the BIS website in India

Oppo Reno 8T design and colour options have been revealed by the company, ahead of its upcoming launch. The company has now set up a landing page teasing the arrival upcoming smartphone along with some of its specifications. The Oppo Reno 8T was previously spotted on various certification sites which hinted at an imminent release. The Chinese company already debuted its Reno 9 series in November last year, and rumours around a new Reno 8 series variant followed soon after.

The landing page for the upcoming Oppo Reno 8T, spotted first by GSMArena, shows the smartphone in Midnight Black and Sunset Orange colour options. The phone will also be available in a 5G variant. The Oppo Glow design will be available on the Reno 8T 5G and Midnight Black variants, while the Sunset Orange one appears to have a leather finish.

The handset is shown to sport a triple rear camera setup and the company has confirmed on Twitter that one of those is a 100-megapixel portrait camera. The front camera is housed within a hole-punch cutout on the upper left-hand side.

The Oppo Reno 8T previously appeared on several certification sites confirming its imminent release. It appeared on the IMDA database with the model number CPH2505 and was also reportedly found on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), Europe's EEC, and Thailand's TKDN certification sites.

These listings confirmed that the phone will come with 5G, LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS connectivity. A previous report suggested that the phone may come with support for 33W fast charging.

Rumours and speculations around the Oppo Reno 8T began soon after the launch of the Oppo Reno 9 series in November last year. It includes the Reno 9 Pro+, Reno 9 Pro, and the base Reno 9 models.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 8T, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Big Tech Firms Should Share Revenue With Digital News Publishers for Industry Growth, I&B Secretary Says
