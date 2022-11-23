Technology News
  Oppo Find N2 Bags 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch in December Alongside Find N2 Flip: Report

Oppo Find N2 Bags 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch in December Alongside Find N2 Flip: Report

Oppo Find N2 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 11:19 IST
Oppo Find N2 Bags 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch in December Alongside Find N2 Flip: Report

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find N2 is set to succeed the Oppo Find N (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 said to come with 66W fast charging support
  • It may pack 12GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage
  • Oppo hinted to unveil new imaging technology at Inno Day 2022

Oppo Find N2 is said to be in the works as a successor to the popular first-generation Oppo Find N. Recently leaked screenshots of the purported foldable smartphone suggest that it bears the model number PGU110. The handset is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo PGU110 model has now surfaced on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) site. In addition, a notable tipster has suggested that the Oppo Find N2 and the clamshell-foldable Oppo Find N2 Flip may debut in in December.

According to a report by TechGoing, the Oppo Find N2 has received 3C certification. The purported listing for the handset suggests that it may offer 66W fast charging support. In addition, another Oppo smartphone with the model number PGT110 has also surfaced on the 3C database. Unfortunately, there is no other information available regarding this handset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed in a recent post that the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip might be launched in mid-December at the Oppo Inno Day 2022 event.

The company launched the Oppo Find N foldable smartphone at the Inno Day 2021 event held in December last year. Oppo had also [unveiled] the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU) at the event. The tipster hints that the company may reveal new imaging technology at the Inno Day 2022 event.

As per a recent report, the Oppo Find N2 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This foldable smartphone is said to get a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be equipped with a MariSilicon X imaging NPU. Furthermore, its camera setups could boast Hasselblad's optimisations. The Oppo Find N2 is expected to run on Android 13 with the company's ColorOS 13 skin on top.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Oppo Find N2, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo, 3C, Inno Day 2022
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
