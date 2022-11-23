Oppo Find N2 is said to be in the works as a successor to the popular first-generation Oppo Find N. Recently leaked screenshots of the purported foldable smartphone suggest that it bears the model number PGU110. The handset is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo PGU110 model has now surfaced on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) site. In addition, a notable tipster has suggested that the Oppo Find N2 and the clamshell-foldable Oppo Find N2 Flip may debut in in December.

According to a report by TechGoing, the Oppo Find N2 has received 3C certification. The purported listing for the handset suggests that it may offer 66W fast charging support. In addition, another Oppo smartphone with the model number PGT110 has also surfaced on the 3C database. Unfortunately, there is no other information available regarding this handset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed in a recent post that the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip might be launched in mid-December at the Oppo Inno Day 2022 event.

The company launched the Oppo Find N foldable smartphone at the Inno Day 2021 event held in December last year. Oppo had also [unveiled] the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU) at the event. The tipster hints that the company may reveal new imaging technology at the Inno Day 2022 event.

As per a recent report, the Oppo Find N2 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This foldable smartphone is said to get a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be equipped with a MariSilicon X imaging NPU. Furthermore, its camera setups could boast Hasselblad's optimisations. The Oppo Find N2 is expected to run on Android 13 with the company's ColorOS 13 skin on top.

