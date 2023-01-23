Google already allows users to create multiple eSIM profiles, however, only one can be active
Google Pixel 7 users have seemingly started receiving dual eSIM support with the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update. The Pixel smartphones have supported the use of a single eSIM along with a physical SIM card for a while. This new update is said to allow users to ditch their physical SIM cards and have two eSIM profiles active simultaneously. The Pixel 7 series is expected to get stable dual eSIM support in a couple of months. So, we can expect more beta users to soon receive this feature.
Esper Senior Technical Editor Mishaal Rahman (Twitter: @MishaalRahman) spotted a beta tester who had received dual eSIM support on their Pixel 7. This device was said to be running on the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 version. A couple of other users also mentioned that dual eSIM support was activated on their Pixel 7.
Rahman believes that the Pixel 7 was already capable of supporting dual eSIM profiles. Google could have released a server-side update for the SIM Manager app that comes with the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2. Users were previously allowed to register multiple eSIM profiles. However, only a single one was allowed to be active at a time.
Google Germany had reportedly previously mentioned that it plans to bring dual eSIM support for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in March 2023. Rahman had recently claimed that Google may be working on a new feature that would enable users to easily transfer an eSIM profile from an old Android phone to a new one.
A new system property could also allow users to convert a physical SIM card from an old handset to an eSIM in a new phone. Android currently does not include a feature for transferring an eSIM profile to a new device.
