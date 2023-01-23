Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung's Latest Galaxy Store Update Fixes Vulnerability That Let Hackers Install Apps Without Informing Users

Samsung's Latest Galaxy Store Update Fixes Vulnerability That Let Hackers Install Apps Without Informing Users

Samsung Galaxy store has been detected to have two vulnerabilities that let hackers install applications without informing users.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 January 2023 19:01 IST
Samsung's Latest Galaxy Store Update Fixes Vulnerability That Let Hackers Install Apps Without Informing Users

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Store vulnerabilities let hackers execute JavaScript on a target device

Highlights
  • Samsung rolls out Galaxy Store app updated version 4.5.49.8
  • The Update is released for handsets running Android 12
  • Samsung handsets running Android 13 are not affected

Samsung has released a Galaxy Store app update to fix vulnerabilities that could potentially allow malicious sources to install apps without a user's permission. Two vulnerabilities were reportedly detected on the Galaxy Store by a research team. These vulnerabilities have only been affecting handsets running Android 12 or lower. Android 13 users are not affected by this. Users can open the Galaxy Store on their phones, and download and install the latest Galaxy Store app version 4.5.49.8.

According to a report by NCC research team, the Galaxy Store app, which comes pre-installed on Galaxy smartphones, has been detected with two security vulnerabilities CVE-2023-21433 and CVE-2023-21434. The vulnerabilities allow hackers to install malicious apps on vulnerable Samsung handsets without the owner's permission as well as execute JavaScript by launching a Web page.

The report shares that a pre-installed rouge application or malicious hyperlink in Google Chrome on Galaxy phones running Android 12 bypass Samsung's URL filter and install any application available on the Galaxy Store. Further, they even launch a webview controlled by the attacker. Notably, these vulnerabilities have only been affecting Galaxy phones running Android 12, while Android 13 supported phones are safe.

Hence, to fix these bugs, Samsung has rolled out an updated version of the Galaxy Store app (version 4.5.49.8). Users can head to the Galaxy Store settings on their phones, and download and install the latest version of the app. Samsung has rated the abovementioned vulnerabilities as Moderate risks.

The Galaxy Store was reported to distribute malicious apps asking for excessive permissions, including access to the phone, earlier as well. In December 2021, different Showbox movie piracy app clones available on Galaxy Store were spotted infecting devices with malware. Tipster Max Weinbach reported a similar type of issue that was previously discovered on Huawei phones. He shared that the Showbox-based app installations from the Galaxy store were stopped by Google's Play Protect warning. At least five of the Showbox-based apps were infected with dangerous malware. 

 

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Store, Galaxy Store app update, Android 12
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
CoinDCX, Binance Start 2023 With Crypto Awareness Programme, Web3 Scholarship
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: The Better Camera?

Related Stories

Samsung's Latest Galaxy Store Update Fixes Vulnerability That Let Hackers Install Apps Without Informing Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera
  2. Your Amazon Packages Could Soon Be Arriving by Air: All Details
  3. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 10,000
  5. Moto G13, Moto G23 Specifications, Promo Images Leak: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G May Offer 25W Charging Support: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch
  8. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  9. Starter Crypto Investors Flocking to Shiba Inu Over Dogecoin: Nansen
  10. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Supposedly Getting Dual eSIM Support With Android 13 Beta Update: Report
  2. Samsung's Latest Galaxy Store Update Fixes Vulnerability That Let Hackers Install Apps Without Informing Users
  3. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Price in India Teased Ahead of January 25 Launch, to Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
  4. CoinDCX, Binance Start 2023 With Crypto Awareness Programme, Web3 Scholarship
  5. Apple Secures Patent for Crack-Resistant Foldable Display Technology: Report
  6. Apple Wants to Raise India’s iPhone Production Share to 25 Percent, Says Piyush Goyal
  7. NFT Market Hops Onboard 2023’s Recovery Trail, Overall Sales Spike by 16 Percent
  8. Amazon Launches Amazon Air for Dedicated Air Cargo Deliveries in India Amid Soaring Online Sales
  9. Itel A24 Pro With Unisoc SoC, 5-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. PlayStation 5 Pro to Debut in April 2023, May Feature Liquid Cooling: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.