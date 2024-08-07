Technology News
Android 14 August Security Patch Rolled Out for Supported Pixel Smartphones: What’s New

Google says it has fixed 11 security problems with the patch dated August 1, while the August 5 patch resolves a total of 35 vulnerabilities.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024
Android 14 August Security Patch Rolled Out for Supported Pixel Smartphones: What’s New

Photo Credit: Google

The Android 14 Security Patch for August can be downloaded as an over-the-air (OTA) update

Highlights
  • Pixel smartphones can now download Android 14 August Security Patch
  • It fixes reported boot loop and screen flickering issues
  • Pixel Watch and Watch 2 security patches were also rolled out recently
Android 14 August Security Patch for Pixel smartphones was rolled out by Google on Tuesday. The update is said to bring crucial security fixes for discovered vulnerabilities, ranging from high to critical severity, while also improving performance stability with bug fixes for screen flickering and boot loop issues. It has been rolled out for Pixel smartphones, including the latest Pixel 8 series and older handsets.

Android 14 August Security Patch Details

According to the Pixel Update bulletin for August, the security patch brings fixes for multiple vulnerabilities, some of which could lead to “ local escalation of privilege” without requiring additional execution privileges. Google says it has fixed 11 security problems with the patch dated August 1, while the August 5 patch resolves a total of 35 vulnerabilities.

pixel update august August Security Patch

August Security Patch is Now Available on Pixel Smartphones

As per the changelog, it fixes an issue which caused the flickering of the screen in certain conditions. Furthermore, the boot loop issue after the factory reset of the handset is also claimed to be patched. There are improvements to the user interface (UI) too, especially when switching from a user with a set lock screen to another user without it.

The August Security Patch can be downloaded on Pixel smartphones as an over-the-air (OTA) update, in addition to also being available via factory and OTA images on the Android website. It was rolled out just a day after the company released the August 2024 Security Patch for its smartwatches: the Pixel Watch and Watch 2.

List of Compatible Devices

According to Google, the August Security Patch has been released for Pixel smartphones, from the latest handsets to older Pixel devices. The list of devices receiving the update includes:

  1. Google Pixel 8a
  2. Google Pixel 8 Pro
  3. Google Pixel 8
  4. Google Pixel Fold
  5. Google Pixel Tablet
  6. Google Pixel 7a
  7. Google Pixel 7 Pro
  8. Google Pixel 7
  9. Google Pixel 6a
  10. Google Pixel 6 Pro
  11. Google Pixel 6
  12. Google Pixel 5a

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the update's availability on Pixel smartphone. It is being rolled out in a gradual manner and users who haven't received it yet may be able to download it on their handsets in the coming days.

Further reading: Android 14, Android 14 update, Google Pixel, Google Pixel Update, Google Pixel Security Patch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
