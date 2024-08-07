Android 14 August Security Patch for Pixel smartphones was rolled out by Google on Tuesday. The update is said to bring crucial security fixes for discovered vulnerabilities, ranging from high to critical severity, while also improving performance stability with bug fixes for screen flickering and boot loop issues. It has been rolled out for Pixel smartphones, including the latest Pixel 8 series and older handsets.

Android 14 August Security Patch Details

According to the Pixel Update bulletin for August, the security patch brings fixes for multiple vulnerabilities, some of which could lead to “ local escalation of privilege” without requiring additional execution privileges. Google says it has fixed 11 security problems with the patch dated August 1, while the August 5 patch resolves a total of 35 vulnerabilities.

August Security Patch is Now Available on Pixel Smartphones

As per the changelog, it fixes an issue which caused the flickering of the screen in certain conditions. Furthermore, the boot loop issue after the factory reset of the handset is also claimed to be patched. There are improvements to the user interface (UI) too, especially when switching from a user with a set lock screen to another user without it.

The August Security Patch can be downloaded on Pixel smartphones as an over-the-air (OTA) update, in addition to also being available via factory and OTA images on the Android website. It was rolled out just a day after the company released the August 2024 Security Patch for its smartwatches: the Pixel Watch and Watch 2.

List of Compatible Devices

According to Google, the August Security Patch has been released for Pixel smartphones, from the latest handsets to older Pixel devices. The list of devices receiving the update includes:

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the update's availability on Pixel smartphone. It is being rolled out in a gradual manner and users who haven't received it yet may be able to download it on their handsets in the coming days.