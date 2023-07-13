Poco M5 price in India has been dropped by Rs. 3,750 ahead of the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, scheduled to begin on July 15. Meanwhile, the e-commerce store is also giving additional bank discounts and exchange offer. The smartphone was launched by the company in September 2022 with a price tag of Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 14,499. In addition, customers can avail an exchange discount along with bank discount.

Poco M5 is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs. 8,749 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. However, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is listed at a price Rs. 10,749. The phone was launched in India in September 2022, at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base variant and Rs. 14,499 for the high-end configuration model. This means, the customers can now get a flat discount of Rs. 3,750 on purchase of the smartphone.

Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,100 on select Poco M5 models, depending on their working condition. Furthermore, there is also an instant bank discount of Rs. 750 on Axis Bank credit card transactions.

Poco M5 specifications

Poco M5 sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display offering a variable refresh rate of up to 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Additionally, the display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco M5 comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

