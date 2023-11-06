Poco C65 was unveiled globally on November 5. The phone succeeds the Poco C55, which was released earlier this year in February with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The newly launched model shares the chipset and battery with the preceding model, but arrives with updated RAM, storage, and charging specifications. The Poco C65 features improved cameras compared to that of the Poco C55. The new smartphone is currently available for purchase in the US. India launch details of the phone are yet to be revealed.

Poco C65 price

The Poco C65 is offered in two storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,700), while the 8GB + 256GB option is listed at $149 (roughly Rs. 12,400). Early bird options are available at $109 (roughly Rs. 9,100) and $129 (roughly Rs. 10,700), respectively. The phone is available in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Purple.

Poco C65 specifications

The dual nano SIM-supported Poco C65 sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display, with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20.6:9. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 for Poco.

Poco's latest C series smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, similar to the Poco C55. The chipset in the newly launched Poco C65 is paired with an ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage, the latter of which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, a dual rear camera unit is available on the Poco C65, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and an aperture of f/2.4. The front camera, placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch, is an 8-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0.

Poco has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Poco C65 with support for 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port. The phone also offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and GLONASS connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and FM radio support. For security, the handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Weighing 192 grams, the handset measures 168mm x 78mm x 8.09mm in size.

