Vivo X100 Price, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of November 13 Series Launch

Vivo X100 is expected to launch in four storage variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2023 10:01 IST
Vivo X100 Price, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of November 13 Series Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 is said to succeed the Vivo X90 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 could come with a 32-megapixel front camera
  • The handset is said to sport a 64-megapixel periscope lens
  • The Vivo X100 may offer 120W wired fast charging
Vivo X100 series is set to launch in China on November 13. It has been long anticipated and is expected to take over the Vivo X90 lineup as the brand's leading flagship series of smartphones in the market. Like the preceding lineups, the Vivo X100 is also said to arrive with three models - a base Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. Multiple key details of the smartphones have been tipped previously. Now, a new report claims to list the complete specifications for the base Vivo X100 model.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo X100 is expected to be offered in four storage variants - 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. The price of the phone is likely to start at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,600). The model is said to be available in Black, Blue, Orange, and White colour options. Notably, the Vivo X90 launched at a price of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for its 8GB + 128GB variant.

The upcoming Vivo X100 is said to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage, as per the report. It is said to ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

For optics, the Vivo X100 is expected to include a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6, another 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with OIS support and a focal length of f/2.0, and a third 64-megapixel periscope shooter with 3x optical, f/2.6, and 100x digital zoom. The camera unit is also likely to come with laser focus system. The front camera of the phone could be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The base Vivo X100 is also said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. Among connectivity options, the phone is tipped to support Bluetooth 5.4, IR sensor, WiFi 7, and NFC. The report suggests that the upcoming Vivo flagship model is likely to come with India's homegrown satellite navigation system, NavIC. Weighing, 205 grams, the handset is said to measure 164mm x 75.2mm x 8.5mm in size.

