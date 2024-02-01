Technology News
India Smartphone Shipments Grew 25 Percent YoY in Q4 2023, Xiaomi Climbs to the Top: Counterpoint

Xiaomi captured 18 percent of the market share and regained the top spot for the first time since Q3 2022.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2024 17:27 IST
India Smartphone Shipments Grew 25 Percent YoY in Q4 2023, Xiaomi Climbs to the Top: Counterpoint

Despite 25 percent growth in Q4, Indian smartphone shipments remained flat in 2023 with 152 million units

Highlights
  • Vivo grabbed 17 percent of the market to finish Q4 in the second spot
  • The premium smartphone segment grew by 51 percent in the quarter
  • Samsung took the lead position in 2023 with an overall 18 percent share
Smartphone shipments in India grew by a significant 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the October-December period (Q4) in 2023, as per a new report by market research firm Counterpoint. Xiaomi climbed to the top position in the quarter with 18 percent of the market share, a first since Q3 2022. The feat was achieved on the back of the company's foray into the affordable 5G segment with its Redmi 13C. Vivo retained its second spot, followed by Samsung which slipped to third after leading the market for four consecutive quarters. Chinese smartphone brands Realme and Oppo grabbed the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

In its report, Counterpoint highlighted the 61 percent contribution of 5G smartphones as one of the major factors behind the growth in the quarter. Notably, 5G phones in the affordable Rs. 10,000 - Rs. 15,000 price band contributed 24 percent of the total smartphone shipments. The premium smartphone segment also witnessed a 51 percent growth. Apple led the segment with a 17 percent market share, as a result of the iPhone 15 series launch.

Coming to brand-wise comparison in the top five positions, Xiaomi appeared as the market leader taking 18 percent of the market share. Vivo remained in the second position for a remarkable fourth quarter in a row, capturing 17 percent of the smartphone market. In the third spot, Samsung was only able to grab 16.8 percent of the share, after a strong Q3 showing where it dominated the market. Realme featured at the fourth position, taking 11 percent of the market share. The report also highlighted that the company was the fastest-growing brand with a 69 percent YoY growth. With a 10 percent hold of the market, Oppo retained the fifth spot.

However, despite a good quarter, the wider landscape for smartphone shipments in India in 2023 remained flat at 152 million units, a separate Counterpoint report highlighted. The market research firm noted challenges emerging from macroeconomic turbulence resulting in low demand and an inventory build-up in the first half of 2023 as the reason for the lack of growth. “The market started recovering in the second half of the year supported by 5G upgrades and better-than-expected festive sales,” the report added.

Samsung held the top position in 2023 after taking 18 percent of the market due to strong showing in the first three quarters. This is the first time the South Korean tech conglomerate led a calendar year since 2017. Notably, the company launched the Samsung Galaxy S23 series along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in 2023. Showing a stable performance, Vivo retained the second spot with a 17 percent share. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo occupied the next three spots with 16.5 percent, 12 percent, and 10.5 percent of the market share, respectively.

While Apple did not feature in the top five positions in shipments, it surpassed the ten million mark in revenue for the first time in a calendar year, leading the category.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 15
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Bard Advanced Confirmed to Get a Paid Subscription, to Be Powered by Gemini Ultra AI Model
India’s Crypto Industry Misses Mention in FM’s Budget 2024 Speech, No Change in Taxes

