Poco M6 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of December 22 Launch; Processor Details Confirmed

Poco M6 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 13C 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2023 17:22 IST
Photo Credit: X/Poco

Poco M6 5G is confirmed to launch in India in Galactic Black and Orion Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Poco M6 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
  • The smartphone sports AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Poco M6 5G claims to be the most affordable 5G handset in India
Poco M6 5G is confirmed to launch in India on December 22. It will join the Poco M6 Pro 5G, which was launched in India in May this year. Previously, the company teased the design of the upcoming Poco M6 5G. In subsequent teasers, Poco has also reportedly teased the price range of the phone and confirmed its processor details. The Poco M6 5G has also earlier been tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 13C 5G and therefore, is expected to share similar specifications.

The company reportedly posted a teaser on Poco Community, spotted by MySmartPrice, which teased the price of the upcoming Poco M6 5G to be Rs. 9,4XX. This suggests that the phone will be priced below Rs. 10,000 in the country. At the time of writing this, the teaser could not be found on the aforementioned community page. However, on the Flipkart microsite, the handset is touted to be the "most affordable" 5G phone, suggesting yet again that the phone will be a budget 5G offering.

poco m6 5g teaser 91m pocom65g

The teaser hints at the price of Poco M6 5G
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

Poco India also confirmed through an X post that the upcoming Poco M6 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. This is in line with an earlier leak that claimed that the phone will launch as a rebranded Redmi 13C 5G, which is also backed by the same SoC. So far, social media teasers, as well as the Flipkart microsite, also reveal that the Poco M6 5G will be offered in two colour options - Galactic Black and Orion Blue.

Notably, the Redmi 13C 5G launched in India on December 6, is offered in Startrail Black, Startrail Green and Satrtrail Silver colourways. It is available in three configurations - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB, which are priced respectively at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499. The latest leaked Poco M6 5G teaser suggests that it will be priced lower than the Redmi 13C 5G.

The Redmi 13C 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 inbuilt storage. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD panel with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

For optics, the Redmi 13C 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary portrait lens at the back, while the front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. From the Poco M6 5G teasers, we know that it will also carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. The Redmi model also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support via USB Type-C port.

Sucharita Ganguly
