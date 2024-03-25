Technology News

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 56,999

iPhone 14 Plus is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs. 66,999 for the 128GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2024 19:00 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 56,999

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by Apple A15 Bionic SoC

Highlights
  • Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September 2022
  • There is up to Rs. 59,000 exchange discount
  • iPhone 14 has a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
Advertisement

Apple's iPhone 14 series was launched in India back in September 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 69,900. The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently listed for purchase at a discounted rate on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is offering additional discounts for purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions. There are exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC.

Six months after Apple released the iPhone 15 series, Flipkart has listed the base 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 at Rs. 56,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 69,990. The 256GB and 512GB variants are listed at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 86,999, respectively. The e-commerce website is offering 5 percent cashback for customers purchasing the handset using Flipkart Axis bank cards. The EMI options start at Rs. 2,004 per month. Further, there is up to Rs. 55,500 exchange discount.

iphone 14 flipkart iPhone 14

iPhone 14
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus is currently listed for Rs. 66,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB model is available for Rs. 76,999, while the 512GB storage version is listed for Rs. 96,999. Purchases made via ICICI debit cards, Citi bank credit cards, and EMI transactions can avail up to Rs. 2,000 discount as well. This would bring down the effective starting price to Rs. 64,999. The no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,356 per month. The exchange discount is capped at Rs. 59,000.

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus features a larger 6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Both models feature Apple's A15 Bionic SoC.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sport a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. They carry a 12-megapixel shooter at the front. Further, they have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Price in India, iPhone 14 Plus Price in India, Apple, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to Launch in Three Different Variants With 32GB Internal Storage: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 56,999
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Design Renders, Specifications Surface Online Again
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Said to Offer On-Device AI Features With Apple's A18 Pro SoC
  3. Xiaomi SU7 Price Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Could Launch in India as Xiaomi 14 Civi
  5. WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Pin Multiple Messages in Chats
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Receive Price Cut on Flipkart: See New Price
  7. Apple Vision Pro to Be Available in China in 2024, CEO Tim Cook Says
  8. iOS 18 to Feature New Home Screen Customisation Options: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 6 SE Display Details Confirmed; Live Images Surface Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 56,999
  3. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to Launch in Three Different Variants With 32GB Internal Storage: Report
  5. iOS 18 to Let Users Customise Layout of Home Screen App Icons: Report
  6. Lenovo Tab M11 India Launch Set for March 26; Amazon Availability, Key Features Confirmed
  7. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online Again; Suggests Imminent Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Both Snapdragon, Exynos SoC; Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Use Titanium Frame
  9. Xiaomi SU7 Price Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Apple Vision Pro to Be Available in China in 2024, CEO Tim Cook Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »