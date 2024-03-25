Apple's iPhone 14 series was launched in India back in September 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 69,900. The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently listed for purchase at a discounted rate on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is offering additional discounts for purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions. There are exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC.

Six months after Apple released the iPhone 15 series, Flipkart has listed the base 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 at Rs. 56,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 69,990. The 256GB and 512GB variants are listed at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 86,999, respectively. The e-commerce website is offering 5 percent cashback for customers purchasing the handset using Flipkart Axis bank cards. The EMI options start at Rs. 2,004 per month. Further, there is up to Rs. 55,500 exchange discount.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus is currently listed for Rs. 66,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB model is available for Rs. 76,999, while the 512GB storage version is listed for Rs. 96,999. Purchases made via ICICI debit cards, Citi bank credit cards, and EMI transactions can avail up to Rs. 2,000 discount as well. This would bring down the effective starting price to Rs. 64,999. The no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,356 per month. The exchange discount is capped at Rs. 59,000.

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus features a larger 6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Both models feature Apple's A15 Bionic SoC.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sport a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. They carry a 12-megapixel shooter at the front. Further, they have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

