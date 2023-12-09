Poco M6 5G could be launched in global markets soon, including India. According to details shared by a tipster, the smartphone is expected to debut as a rebranded version of an affordable Redmi smartphone that was recently launched by the company in India. Unlike the Poco M5, the previous model in the company's M series of smartphones, the purported successor will offer support for 5G connectivity. Poco is yet to officially announce plans to launch a new phone in the country.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) shared a screenshot of what appears to be the manifest file of an upcoming Poco handset via X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter. Skrzypek claims that the purported Poco M6 5G will be a rebadged version of the Redmi 13C 5G that was launched in India earlier this week.

The leaked screenshot contains references to a Poco-branded handset with the model number 23128PC33I and internal name "air_p". The model number has the alphabet I at the end, which suggests the handset will be launched in India. The image also includes "Poco M6 5G" as the market name of the purported smartphone.

While detailed specifications of the Poco M6 5G are yet to surface online, the tipster's claim that it will be a rebranded Redmi 13C 5G will give enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

The Redmi 13C 5G that was launched in India on December 6 is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14. The handset sports a 6.74-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 13C is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a depth sensor. It also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W charging over a USB Type-C port, but Redmi only ships a 10W charger in the box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.