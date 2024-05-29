Technology News

Poco M6 Plus 5G Surfaces on BIS Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India

Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2024 17:00 IST
Poco M6 Plus 5G Surfaces on BIS Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13R (pictured) runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Poco M6 Plus 5G could come with a 6.79-inch (1,080x2,460 pixels) display
  • It is likely to retain the dual rear camera system of Redmi Note 13R
  • Poco M6 5G and Poco M6 Pro are already available in India
Poco M6 Plus 5G is reportedly in the works and could be launched soon. While the smartphone maker is yet to announce the arrival of the new M series handset, it has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating imminent arrival in the country. The Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to debut as a rebranded vesion of Redmi Note 13R that was recently made official in China with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip. The Poco M6 5G and Poco M6 Pro are already available in India.

A handset with the model number 24065PC95I was spotted on the BIS website by MySmartPrice. The model number pertains to the Poco M6 Plus 5G, while the 2406 in the model number points to a June launch window, according to the publication. The screenshots of the listing suggest that the phone received the certification on Monday. It does not include any specifications of the purported Poco M6 Plus 5G.

Poco M6 Plus 5G pricing (expected)

The upcoming Poco M6 Plus 5G is speculated to be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Redmi Note 13R. The latter was launched with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The pricing for the handset goes up to CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). We can speculate that the Poco M6 Plus 5G price in India could be set along similar lines. 

Poco M6 Plus 5G specifications (expected)

If reports about the handset being a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 13R are accurate, the Poco M6 Plus 5G could feature a 6.79-inch (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

It is likely to retain the dual rear camera unit of the Redmi Note 13R comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, it could get an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It is expected to feature a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 13R

Redmi Note 13R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5030mAh
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MacBook Pro With OLED Display 'Highly Likely' to Be Launched by Apple in 2026: Report
Hong Kong SFC to Audit Compliance of Crypto Firms After Exchange Licencing Deadline
