Poco F6 Pro was launched in select global markets on Thursday (May 26) alongside the standard Poco F6. Poco's latest midrange smartphone flaunts a WQHD+ display with up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM. The Poco F6 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The Poco F6 Pro appears to be the global version of the Redmi K70.

Poco F6 Pro price

Price of the Poco F6 Pro starts at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version and the top-end variant with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage costs EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 52,000). These are early bird prices and the company didn't confirm how long the introductory price tags will be available. It is offered in Black and White colourways.

Poco F6 Pro specifications

The Poco F6 Pro runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3840Hz PWM dimming, and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The screen is claimed to work even while operating with wet hands. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Poco F6 Pro has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 1/1.55-inch 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor with support for OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Poco F6 Pro include NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, and flicker sensor.

The Poco F6 Pro uses Poco's 4th-generation LiquidCool technology with a 5,000mm square stainless steel IceLoop system for thermal management. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and supports an AI-based face unlock feature. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res certification. It has an X-axis linear vibration motor.

Poco F6 Pro carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging support. The fast charging feature is said to fully charge the battery in just 19 minutes. It measures 160.86x74.95x8.21 and weighs 209 grams.

