Poco M6 Pro 5G was released in India earlier this year in August. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and a 5,000mAh battery. It also has an AI-supported camera unit. It launched with two storage variants and two colour options. During the upcoming sale season, the phone is set to be offered at a discounted price over its usual listing. Flipkart has revealed how much buyers could get the phone for during the Big Billions Day Sale 2023 starting October 8.

Poco M6 Pro 5G price in India, availability

According to promotional images seen on Flipkart, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Poco M6 Pro 5G can be purchased on the e-commerce site for as low as Rs. 8,999 during the Big Billions Day Sale. This discount includes select bank deals and exchange offers. It can be bought at a monthly EMI of Rs. 1,500. The model is available in Forest Green and Power Black colour options.

Poco M6 Pro 5G specifications

The dual nano SIM-supported Poco M6 Pro 5G cones with a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

The dual rear camera unit of the Poco M6 Pro 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary AI-supported sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display sports an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also arrives with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

